Buccaneers Reveal Winter, Throwback-Type Look for vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get as close as they can to a camouflage look for Sunday’s NFC Championship at snowy Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Tampa will don its white and pewter uniform combo for the NFC Championship game, blending in with the snow — a little. It’s also the same combo the Bucs wore for their last NFC Championship game in 2003, a 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

White & pewter for Championship Sunday 🥶 pic.twitter.com/4YQuW3NPaX — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 21, 2021

It won’t hurt either that Bucs stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowksi played most of their careers in cold weather at New England.

Brady Thrives in the Cold

Brady made a career out of winning chilly playoff games in New England for two decades. He owns a 61-9 record when the thermometer dips below 40 degrees per Bleacher Report Grid Iron.

Tom Brady is 61-9 in games with temperatures below 40 degrees. It’s expected to be snowy and sub-30 in Green Bay. “My mind doesn’t slow down in the cold, but their bodies do” (via @jayfeely) pic.twitter.com/kKaCrByfQx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 24, 2021

Brady’s career took off in his first postseason in 2002 when he led the New England Patriots past the then-Oakland Raiders in the game known as the “Tuck Rule” game. He went on to lead the Patriots to an upset win over the then-St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl.

With Tampa, Brady saw one cold-weather game in Washington this postseason where he threw for nearly 400 yards and a couple touchdowns.

