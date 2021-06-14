Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Teased in Madden 22 Cover Preview [Watch]

Madden gave a clear nod to quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes for the latest EA Sports video game cover release hype video since the two “GOATS” competed in Super Bowl LV.

“Even former cover athlete Peyton Hillis didn’t see this coming,” EA Sports Tweeted with its video. Hillis, a fullback, was the Madden 12 cover athlete after a big 2010 season with the Cleveland Browns. The Madden 22 video features two goats as Brady is considered the “greatest of all time”and Mahomes as the next one.

Even former cover athlete @thepeytonhillis didn’t see this coming… 🐐 6.17.21 | 10am ET 🐐 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/xiriLClQx3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 14, 2021

EA Sports will release its Madden cover on Thursday, and the video game itself will likely be released in August as it typically is each year. Brady made his first and only Madden cover appearance in 2017 for Madden 18. Mahomes landed on the cover in 2019 for Madden 19. Last season’s Madden featured Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The hype of Brady-Mahomes built up in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LV as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Bucs beat the Chiefs 31-9. Tampa’s defense didn’t let Mahomes look like Mahomes that night, thwarting the epic two GOATS storyline for that night.

NFL Films nonetheless captured the two GOATS’ conversation after the Big Game. “You’re a legend man,” Mahomes told Brady.

“You’re a stud, bro,” Brady replied.

Respect ✊ Mahomes and Kelce gave love to Brady after his 7th ring. pic.twitter.com/1KdbuPD40n — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 9, 2021

Brady, Mahomes Meet Again?

Brady and Mahomes met again on the field in April at the Carrollwood Day School in Tampa according to WFLA’s Dan Lucas, who also grabbed a video with Brady in it.

Difficult to see through the bootleg pics but #Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was joined by #Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Carrollwood Day School today, to film what we believe is a commercial for EA Sports Madden. pic.twitter.com/5MXbLWyar9 — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) April 6, 2021

The students at Carrollwood Day School were excited today for their special guests. #Bucs quarterback Tom Brady looks like he's wrapping up the video shoot on the football field. Courtesy: @laurawoodgarcia pic.twitter.com/4a29pWabSw — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) April 7, 2021

Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reported that a Carrollwood representative “would neither confirm nor deny speculation the quarterbacks were on the north Tampa campus shooting a commercial” that day.