Bucs-Rams Referee Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Penalty

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took one on the chin physically and metaphorically in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady got hit in the chin by Rams linebacker Von Miller during the first half of the Sunday, January 23, defeat. Though Brady’s hit led to a bloody lip, he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty instead of Miller getting called for roughing the passer. It marked the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of Brady’s 22-year career.

Tom Brady gets hit in the chin by Von Miller #NoCall but Brady gets flagged for yelling at the ref after pic.twitter.com/tXRVytasbz — Picks With Friends (@PicksWFriends) January 23, 2022

Referee Shawn Hochuli explained the decision via a pool report according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

“He got in my face in an aggressive manner and abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer,” Hochuli said per Auman.

Referee Shawn Hochuli via pool report on the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Bucs QB Tom Brady in today's game: "He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 24, 2022

Brady didn’t get asked about the incident during his press conference after the game. However, he reiterated in his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Jan. 18 that he doesn’t get special treatment by referees.

“I do know that [the officials] probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call,” Brady told host Jim Gray. “I’m kind of a pain in their [expletive] if you don’t already know that.”

Costly Drive Beyond Penalty

Brady bounced back cleanly from the 15-yard penalty with a 19-yard pass to running back Leonard Fournette for a first down.

Trailing 17-3 at the time, the Bucs looked poised in Rams territory to cut the lead to a touchdown. Instead, Brady went cold with a short pass to Fournette the next play and two incompletions to Tyler Johnson and Giovani Bernard.

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop then missed a 48-yard field goal wide to the right. The Rams lead ballooned to 27-3 after that with two more scoring drives, which necessitated a furious second half comeback by Brady and the Bucs.

“It’s the reality of football,” Brady told the media on Sunday. “Every team is really qualified when you get to the final eight, then the final four, then the final two and it doesn’t feel good to lose any one of those games, and I have lost each of those stages. So at the end, there is only one team that is going to be happy. It feels good to move on when you move on, and obviously when you don’t, whether it was last week or this week or next week, the week after, two weeks after that — if you are a loser in that game, it all sucks to lose in the end.”





Brady Couldn’t Match Falcons Comeback

For Brady, being down 27-3 was only a point shy of the biggest postseason deficit he ever overcame. He led the New England Patriots back from 28-3 down against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

“It was a great comeback,” Brady told reporters in response to if he thought about that Super Bowl when the Bucs trailed the Rams 27-3. “Obviously it took a lot. Guys made a lot of great plays to get us back into it, and you don’t have a lot of margin for error at that point, and then, defense kept coming up big.”

“There were not a ton of healthy bodies, but we found a way to get the ball in the end zone there in the end against a really good defense,” Brady added. “It’s tough to lose a game when it comes down to the end like that.”