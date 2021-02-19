Tom Brady in More Hot Water Off the Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady cashed in during 2020 and someone with more than 174,000 signatures — and counting — wants him to give back.

Dillon McMahon launched a Change.org petition requesting that Brady distribute the $960,855 in government money he received during the pandemic via his company, TB12. His health and wellness company received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program, a program to help small businesses stay open amid the pandemic. TB12 has 11-50 employees according to LinkedIn.

Brady made “roughly” $263 million in his 21 NFL seasons with the Bucs and previous team, the New England Patriots, per Sporting News’ Zac Al-Khateeb. Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, has $400 million net worth and TB12 grosses $20.3 million annually, Al-Khateeb noted. TB12 closed its facilities temporarily during the pandemic in March 2020 per NESN’s Abigail Adams.

McMahon argues that Brady, “is playing the government no better than any grifter would play a person on the street.” McMahon suggests that Brady, “should pay back this money or at least donate an equal amount of money to small businesses that would have received this money if his name did not get more attention.”

TB12 received the money in April 2020, and the U.S. Small Business Administration released the exact numbers in December 2020 per CNBC’s Emma Newburger.

More to Come?

Brady earned more in one season than he ever has in 2020 per Heavy and may not be done after the final year of his contract with the Bucs in 2021.

He signed a two-year, $50 million dollar free-agent deal in March 2020 with the Bucs after 20 seasons in New England. His bonuses accrued with the Bucs’ Super Bowl run — $2.25 million per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Amid the on-field success and TB12, Brady launched a new company in 2020 per NFL.com’s Nick Shook — 199 Productions. Brady’s multi-platform content company in Hollywood didn’t mean a move to Los Angeles although the Los Angeles Chargers showed interest in Brady last year. The new venture doesn’t mean Brady is retiring from the NFL soon, either.

Brady, 43, said he can see himself playing beyond age 45 according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he could see a contract extension coming for Brady per CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan.

Brady’s Giving

Brady’s philanthropy has drawn questions in the past.

He raised $46.5 million for Best Buddies International, a nonprofit assisting people with disabilities, but the organization also gave to his nonprofit, Change the World, according to the Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler in 2017. Change the World “makes grants to other organizations, per Cause IQ, such as St. David’s School in New York, Los Angeles-based Camp Kesem that assists families facing cancer, and the Massachusetts-based Ellie Fund, which fights breast cancer.

Hohler noted those organizations are all based on “Brady’s personal interests” but wrote that it doesn’t appear to be illegal according to independent charity monitors. Charity Watch President Daniel Borochoff told Hohler, however, that “it’s certainly not pure altruism.”

Brady has made donations elsewhere over the years such as $100,000 going to NFL star J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund in 2017. Brady also pledged his involvement in coronavirus relief the “All in Challenge” in 2020 per NBC Sports Boston.

He also has the TB12 Foundation assisting low-income families in athletics.

