Tom Brady Absent From Bucs Practice on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took the day off from practice for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 24.

The Bucs held practice without the 23-year veteran in preparation for a Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns on November 27. Brady notably emphasized spending more time with his family amid his retirement in February before he changed course in March. He previously noted during his “Let’s Go!” podcast in 2021 that NFL players “only get about four hours to enjoy” Thanksgiving iwth family even if not playing on the holiday.

“Practice usually ends about 1 or 2 p.m., you eat about 3:30 and then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice,” Brady told host Jim Gray and special guest Oprah Winfrey. “And then same thing with Christmas. So, you know, I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together.”

If the Bucs made any special accomodations for Brady in coming back for another season, it’s entirely possible that included Thanksgiving Day off. Brady previously took an 11-day hiatus during training camp and a Friday off before Week 6 game to attend New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding.

Brady has practiced all week this week otherwise as the Bucs seek a third-consecutive win. A few other Bucs also didn’t practice on Thursday: wide receivers Julio Jones (rest) Russell Gage (hamstring) and nose tackle Vita Vea (foot) per the injury report.

Brady Reveals Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

Amid Brady’s abensce on Thursday, he still appeared in new social media content. That included his revealing of his favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

Brady talked about his grandmother’s biscuits, which he enjoyed growing up, during the “Armchair QB” show with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Brady said the tradition passed down from her to his aunt and then to him.

“I love making biscuits because it’s a family tradition, [and] a family recipe,” Brady told Gabbert. “They’re buttermilk biscuits. You smother them in a little butter and them with some syrup on top.”

“And when I was a kid, I was a pudgy little kid. I don’t know if you guys could imagine that,” Brady added. “Basically the enitre Thanksgiving meal was biscuits. I don’t even know if you would consider it a side dish. For me, the side dish was actually the turkey because I ate the biscuits for the main course.”

Gabbert listed off his favorites from childhood afterward: “green bean cassorole, mashed potatoes, potatoe cassorole” and adde his mom “loves the cranberries”. Gabbert also admitted that he’s “not a big cranberrie guy”.

Brady also had another humurous video from his company, TB12 Sports, where he poked fun at his age.

“I’m not old. I’m only 45, but I feel like I’m 25,” Brady told the children in the video. “It’s all about how you feel.”

Brady’s Oldest Son at Practice a Hit

The day before Thanksgiving, Brady’s oldest son, Jack, joined his father for practice with the Bucs. Jack got out on the field and threw the ball while Brady looked on, which the quarterback shared via Instagram and call him “my inspiration”.

“It’s the best,” Brady told reporters on Wednesday. “I had him out here for training camp last year, which was amazing for a dad. It was pretty special. As much as I can be around him, the better it is.”

Jack plays high school football in New York as a free safety.