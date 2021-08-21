Tom Brady Has Eye-Opening Response to Antonio Brown Fight

Tempers have cooled down since a heated scrimmage between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, but Antonio Brown continues to be a topic of discussion after coming to blows with cornerback Chris Jackson. During an interview with NFL SiriusXM NFL Radio, Tom Brady revealed that Brown believes he “blacked out” during the fight.

“I asked. I said, ‘A.B., what happened?’” Brady said, per Joe Bucs Fan. “He said. ‘Man, I lost it. I lost it. I just blacked out. I think I blacked out over there.’”

Brown and Jackson got into an altercation during an August 19th practice between the Bucs and Titans. Tennessee and Tampa Bay had two joint practices leading up to their August 21st preseason matchup. It was initially reported that Brown was kicked out of practice after the incident, but it appears the receiver briefly left the field to cool down. Brown returned less than an hour later to participate in seven-on-seven drills.

“Fight here in practice between Bucs’ Antonio Brown and Titans’ Chris Jackson. Punches thrown,” The Athletic’s Greg Auman described on Twitter. “AB wanted a flag for contact and they were talking after the play. …Antonio Brown is off the practice field after the scuffle on the field. Coaches had said they wouldn’t tolerate fighting in joint practice.”

Brown Is Not Facing Discipline From the Bucs for the Altercation

Both coaches emphasized their dislike for practice fighting leading up to the scrimmage, but Brown will not face any discipline from the Bucs. It was one of at least four fights reported during practice. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians laughed off the practice tension noting the players were like “waiving flies” rather than actually fighting.

“The fighting? I didn’t see any fighting, a lot of pushing and shoving,” Arians told reporters. “I didn’t see any fists thrown. …Nah, waiving flies.”

Buccaneers players have had a little fun at Brown’s expense, but the receiver showed a little restraint by leaving practice. Both teams appear to be ready for actual games rather than practicing against their own teammates.



Godwin on Practice With Titans: ‘It Cranked Up the Intensity Which Is Better for All of Us’

Leonard Fournette calls Antonio Brown “the heavyweight champ” after landing a couple punches in today’s joint practice with the Titans. pic.twitter.com/kGY3aqyLDa — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 19, 2021

There may have been multiple scuffles, but Brown continues to be discussed thanks to a few viral photos. Brown appeared to connect with a few of his punches, which may have been a little more than “Waiving flies” as Arians suggested. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin admitted the intensity was a little different against the Titans than their typical work within the team.

“I can definitely tell you that the intensity was much higher today – I feel like it always is on the second day of joint practices, especially in the heat like this, tempers can get going,” Godwin explained, per Buccaneers.com. “Guys are just competitors, so I don’t think there was anything out of the norm, it didn’t really escalate to anything which is good. Like I said, it cranked up the intensity which is better for all of us as the practice went along.”