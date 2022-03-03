Tom Brady Humorously Deflects Latest Comments About Future

Retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady left little doubt that he can sleep at night over his decision to hang it up last month.

Brady talked about his retirement and future plans on Sirius XM Radio via Greg Auman of The Athletic on Tuesday, March 1. Then, Brady followed up the interview with a little humor on Thursday, March 3. He highlighted a comment about “sleeping in the same bed I slept at when I was a kid” when visiting his parents, which he jokingly wanted the media to bite on.

“Honestly thought this was gonna be the lead quote here. REM sleep through the roof last night,” Brady tweeted with a photo of a kid’s bunk bed.

Instead, the NFL offseason rumor mill continued about whether or not Brady will come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Speaking with host and golfer Fred Couples, Brady’s comment about not having “a clear vision of what the future holds” sparked the rumors anew.

“I tell you, I wish I had a clear vision of what the future holds, but I think for me, there’s a lot of great things and a lot of great opportunities that I know I said right after football season I was looking forward to spending time with my family,” Brady told Couples. “And I’ve done that the last five weeks. And I know there’ll be a lot more of that, too.”

“So, you know, I like staying busy, that’s for sure,” Brady added.

Comeback Plans or Brady Brand Awareness?

Brady, who announced his retirement on Feb. 1 via Instagram, hasn’t used the word “retirement” in his social media posts or media appearances. He also implicitly left the door open when he said “never say never” about a potential comeback during his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on Feb. 7.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t see it actually happening. Arians said on Tuesday at the NFL Combine that Brady “slammed the door shut” on a comeback when they talked.

Bruce Arians says he’d be surprised if Tom Brady decided to return. So why hasn’t Brady slammed the door shut? “I think like a lot of these guys now, he likes to have his name out there.” pic.twitter.com/fHWPLiqXkM — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 1, 2022

“I think like a lot of these guys now, he likes to have his name out there,” Arians told reporters.

Brady notably has multiple businesses he’s marketing from his TB12 Sports health and wellness company to his new Brady Brand clothing line.

Brady Living in the Present

Since the 2021 season ended, Brady said that he’s taking things “day by day“, which he said during his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Jan. 31.

Brady sounded focused again on the present in talking with Couples. The seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about golfing and visiting his parents in response to Couples asking “where you’re going” during the radio show.

“I played a little bit of golf, and I’m actually gonna see my parents tonight, which will be a real highlight for me on their turf,” Brady told Couples. “I’ll be sleeping in the same bed I slept at when I was a kid. I don’t think my mom knows I’m coming home yet.”

“So it’s just between my dad and I, it is a little bit of a surprise. So looking forward to that, looking forward to some golf in the next few days and some more family time, and then we’ll figure out where we go from there,” Brady added.