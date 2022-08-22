Tom Brady Returns to Buccaneers Amid Public Request From Insider

Tom Brady is back in the building with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of Monday, August 22, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

So where was Brady for the past 11 days when his excused absence began on August 11 with minimal information from the team? Bucs insider Greg Auman of The Athletic consulted FOX staff for “The Masked Singer” shortly before Brady’s return despite the show’s reliance on anonymity. A rumor of Brady’s participation in the show, which airs a new season in September, went viral on August 19.

Auman shared his request via Twitter and noted the obstacle of the “wild publicity for the show” for getting an answer from FOX. He asked FOX to “shoot that [rumor] down” or “least clarify that the show isn’t taping right now” in an effort to “put out the fire” on the Brady rumor.

“This is gold for a show built on anonymity,” Auman tweeted.

Fellow Bucs insider Rick Stroud tweeted a perfect comeback to Auman’s request.

“So a show built on anonymity doesn’t want to reveal anything? Shocking,” Stroud tweeted.

Brady had a family vacation in the Bahamas during the absence according to sources via independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. The sources indicated the absence was just for work-life balance and not “other reasons” such as a medical emergency, per Kleiman.

In the meantime, Brady and the Bucs have practice at 12:45 p.m. Eastern and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles will talk with the media at 3:15 p.m., Auman wrote. Brady, 45, continues his 23rd NFL season in a quest for an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl ring.

During Brady’s time away, the Bucs held nearly two weeks of practices and lost two preseason games. Bowles notably sat significant amounts of starters in both preseason games.

The Bucs announced Brady’s absence out of the blue on August 11 when he didn’t attend practice. Bowles and general manager Jason Licht called the absence planned and for personal reasons, and the both expressed confidence of his return and little concern over the absence. Bucs linebacker Devin White caused Brady’s absence to sound possibly serious when he said Brady has “personal problems” that same day, but White also sounded confident about Brady’s return.

Speculation ensued across the media from it just being a planned vacation prior to his unretirement or that Brady was going to retire again for good. Bowles’ brief comment on August 18 on not knowing the exact date of Brady’s return, stoked the fires of speculation among media members and fans alike. Bowles clarified on August 19 in an interview with Stroud that he did know when Brady would return.

Bucs defensive back Logan Ryan also expressed assurance of Brady’s return during a recent Outkick 360 podcast.