Tom Brady Teases Latest Rob Gronkowski Recruitment Effort

A Rob Gronkowski comeback looks more unlikely by the week, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had fun with it anyway.

Brady teased his latest idea of luring Gronkowski back amid the Bucs’ upcoming game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks on November 13. The star tight end retired in June and doubled down on staying retired in subsequent interviews despite comments from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, that a Gronkowski return could happen. Whether or not that ever comes to fruition, Brady joked about a German incentive for Gronkowski.

“I’ve heard the only thing you’re allowed to drink on the sideline at these German games is beer,” Brady joked with Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, November 7. “I actually tried to recruit Gronk back just for this game in particular. Hopefully he goes for it.”

“If that wouldn’t entice him, what will?” Gray interjected.

Gronkowski Teases Brady, Bucs

Ironically, Gronkowski teased Brady and the Bucs a day earlier on “Fox NFL Sunday”, which he joined in October. The studio hosts asked Gronkowski to address the offense missing him during the segment “Like It or Spike It”, to which Gronkowski had a clever answer.

“Now it depends on how you define miss me because Pats Nation misses me, and I miss them, too. My ex-girlfriends miss me,” Gronkowski said. “My momma misses me, so with that being said, I like it.”

Should Tom Brady have stayed retired like Gronk? We put Gronk to the test and ask him a few questions in this edition of "Like It" or "Spike It" 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Jds0kP7L1L — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2022

Gronkowski also shared his thoughts on whether Brady should have stayed retired, without delving into his personal life. Brady retired in February but changed course in March to rejoin the Bucs.

“I’m going to spike it because you do not tell a grown, 45-year-old man if he should be retired or not,” Gronkowski said. “That’s his decision, and his decision always.”

Cade Otton Emerges as Brady’s Go-to Tight End

Instead of Gronkowski, Brady will likely rely on rookie tight end Cade Otton, who scored a game-winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Otton emerged as the go-to tight end amid Cameron Brate‘s neck injury with 11 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown in the past three games. As for playing in Germany, Otton admitted he doesn’t know much German.

“I don’t. I mean, I know ‘da’ and ‘nein’ but other than that, not really,” Otton told reporters on Wednesday, November 9. “Maybe [I’ll] see a few phrases [and] look them up online and see if I can get around a little bit. I’ve heard they speak a lot of English there so I know it won’t be too much of a problem.”

This play will be known as the first big play of a great Buccaneer career. Cade Otton is TE1 for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/lvNXmiyK6N — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) November 7, 2022

Time will tell if Otton won’t have a problem making plays against the Seahawks pass defense. The Seahawks rank lower on pass defense than the Rams, giving up 225.9 yards per game. Seattle has allowed four tight ends to go over 50 yards receiving this season in addition to giving up four touchdowns by that position group.

Brady could also have Brate back in the lineup at Munich. Brate returned to full participation in practice this week, per Wednesday’s injury report. Brate sustained a concussion in Week 4 and injured his neck in Week 6.