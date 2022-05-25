Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Tom Brady’s Message for Former Team

Five years before Tom Brady became the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, the Montreal Expos took him in the 1995 MLB Draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opted for football at Michigan instead before his illustrious NFL career. Brady, who excelled at baseball in high school, gave a nod to the first pro team that picked him during a workout on Tuesday, May 24.

“Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table,” Brady joked via Twitter.

His batting practice didn’t jumpstart speculation of his future, but for Rob Gronkowski, who caught fly balls from Brady, it fueled speculation of the star tight end’s return. Gronkowski remains a free agent at least publicly undecided on his future.

“Nice swing Tommy, the Expos have declared the offer is still on the table … for the speedy outfielder,” Gronkowski joked.

Nice swing Tommy, the Expos have declared the offer is still on the table…for the speedy outfielder! https://t.co/KOguvJmHWk — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) May 25, 2022

Gronkowski previously said he would return to the Bucs if he plays football again, but he hasn’t confirmed plans for next season. He has been more occupied with his off-field endeavors of late.

“It actually feels good right now to be free — not having any football over my head, working out when I want to work out,” Gronkowski told SB Nation’s Debbie Emery in April. “If I go back to play football, it’s going to be for the Bucs.”

A Good Sign?

Brady notably wore what at least looked like his play-filled quarterback wristband during the batting practice session.

Bucs beat reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times speculated that the two could have done a football pass-catching session, too. Brady worked out with receivers at that exact field last year, Stroud noted.

“But when Brady and Gronkowski start tossing around footballs in the spring or summer, it usually means they’re preparing for the fall,” Stroud wrote.

Not Just Baseball for Brady

While the Bucs commenced the second week of organized team activities, Brady didn’t participate in the Wednesday, May 25, practice according to Pewter Report.

Brady has been working on his golf game in preparation for “The Match” golf charity tournament with fellow NFL quarterback superstars Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen. Brady recently posted a viral video of his hole-in-one on Wednesday, May 25.

“This is why you film every shot on the course,” Brady wrote.

This is why you film every shot on the course… 🎥: @ari_fararooy + @ShadowLion pic.twitter.com/h9QrbLKOmu — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2022

Brady, who talked with the media for “The Match” press conference on Wednesday, answered a question about the epic golf shot according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime shot, that’s for sure,” Brady told the media via Auman.

Brady did talk a little football, too. He noted the difference between this offseason and last because of his knee surgery in 2021 according to Auman. Brady said he could “train more normally as a result”, Auman wrote.

“I haven’t done a single-leg jump in I don’t know how many years,” Brady told the media via Auman.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles previously stated that he’s not concerned about Brady’s attendance for OTAs. Brady notably hasn’t done OTAs consistently since 2018.

“He doesn’t need the work everyone else needs,” Bowles told the media on May 13.

