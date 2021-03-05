Tom Brady Hilariously Reacts to Crazy Rookie Card Price

Even in the offseason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finds a way to set a new record, and he reacted to the new record on Friday, saying that he has some work to do.

Brady’s autographed 2000 rookie card sold for a record $1.32 million per PWCC Marketplace, which provides a marketplace for people to buy and sell “investment-caliber trading cards” according to the company website. PWCC reported that there are 100 Brady rookie cards of this version in the world and noted that it’s the “highest sale for a football card. Ever.”

Brady wrote, “Okay, I am definitely cleaning out the basement this morning” in an Instagram story, reacting to the price of his rookie card. He added a laughing emoji and a picture of the rookie card.

James Parker obtained the 2000 Playoffs Contenders Championship Ticket Tom Brady rookie card, which PWCC’s Jesse Craig brokered per the company’s Instagram post.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady,” Parker said per PWCC. “The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment. I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady’s uncontested status at GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection and I’m incredibly excited to now own one of only 100 of Brady’s best rookie card(s).”

