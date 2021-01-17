Tom Brady Drops Epic Hype Video Before Saints Game

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrived at the Superdome Sunday locked in to face his longtime rival, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

He let the Bucs and the world know via Twitter.

Brady and the Bucs (12-5) will face the Saints (13-4) in the Divisional Round on Sunday night, the third meeting between the division rivals this season. The Bucs dropped the first two games, including Brady’s debut with the team. Brady never has lost three times to the same team in a season.

