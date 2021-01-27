Tom Brady Reveals Why He Jetted to See His Son After Beating the Packers

Tom Brady going to find his son immediately following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ NFC Championship win went viral within hours online, drawing millions of viewers.

Brady shared with Jim Gray of Westwood One Sports why he did it and what it meant on Sunday after the Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers to advance to the Super Bowl.

“Oh man, he’s such a trooper,” Brady told Gray about Jack. “A good friend of mine, my friend, Tom Wagner was flying to the game, and he said ‘I wonder if Jack could come, we’ll be in and out in the same day,’ and Jack was all in.”

“He (Jack) came and watched, sitting out there in the freezing cold, and was so happy at the end, it just made — you can’t be any better for a dad than that,” Brady added. “He’s a special kid. I love my family. Obviously, I love my team. No greater feeling than to spend those moments with all of us together after a great win.”

Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless went out on a limb predicting Brady would lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl back in March of 2020 per the Undisputed.

“They are Super Bowl-bound because of Brady,” he said.

Brady stunned the world by signing with the Bucs in March 2020 as a free agent after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowls in nine trips. The Bucs won a Super Bowl 18 years ago but own the worst winning percentage in league history at .393 and six playoff wins before 2020, third-worst all time.

Tampa turned things around with Brady this season, going 11-5 and winning three straight on the road in the playoffs to become the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Brady broke franchise records in touchdown passes for both the regular season and postseason along the way.

Brady didn’t have any easy start off the field as his parents battled COVID-19. His father, Tom Brady Sr., shared about it on ESPN Radio’s “Greeny” on Monday following the Bucs’ win.

“We’ve never missed a game whether Michigan or New England or wherever,” Brady Sr. told Greenberg. “For the first two (Bucs) games when I was in the hospital, I didn’t even care if they were playing, much less missing the game. It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody that goes to the hospital. It’s serious stuff.”

The elder Brady said they hope to attend the Super Bowl.

