Tom Brady Speculation Swirls as Recent Report Hints at QB’s Decision on Bucs

Tom Brady‘s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a new turn recently amid a report of his recent move.

J.P. Peterson, a Tampa area sports media personality, told Sportskeeda that Brady has moved out of his home on Davis Islands. Brady, 45, completed his 23rd NFL season on January 16, and he will become a free agent or retire unless he re-signs with the Bucs.

“I’ve got some pretty good intel that he has moved out of Tampa Bay,” Peterson said on Sportskeeda’s “The Ballfather Podcast” recently. “He lives not far from where I live. I have a lot of friends that live on Davis Islands where he lives and they told me the moving trucks were there Friday night before the Monday night game. As far as I know, he has moved out of that residence.”

Brady’s mansion on the Davis Islands went on the market in October 2022 amid his divorce with Gisele Bundchen according to Realtor.com. The property valued at $12,499,999 at the time, per Realtor.com.

If Brady has moved out of the Tampa area, it doesn’t mean an end to playing for the Bucs is inevitable. He hasn’t publicly said what he will do after the 2022 season amid his most recent comments on his future plans during the “Let’s Go!” podcast on January 23.

Where Will Brady Go Next Season?

Potential Brady destinations emerged as early as December 2022 as his final decision on 2023 looms.

The Las Vegas Raiders became the most public ones with multiple reports that the franchise will take a serious look at Brady for 2023. While the Miami Dolphins looked like contenders for Brady, the team won’t pursue him according to sources via ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, January 26.

Brady brushed aside rumors of both teams during a January 13 press conference. Longtime teammate and former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski recently predicted that Brady is more likely to return to the Bucs than go to Las Vegas.

Rumors of Brady going to his hometown San Francisco 49ers gained steam recently amid the team’s quarterback injuries. The 49ers lost Brock Purdy in the NFC Championship Game to an elbow injury that will take six months to heal. Trey Lance injured his ankle in Week 2 of the season, and Jimmy Garoppolo, set to become a free agent, injured his foot.

Brady didn’t address those rumors on his most recent podcast, but he acknowledged the serious disadvantage that the 49ers faced against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers also turned to fourth-string quarterback and former Buccaneers Josh Johnson in the game before he exited with a concussion.

Coordinator Carousel an Indicator for Brady?

Amid the numerous teams tied to Brady, his former team, the New England Patriots, recently hired a former coach of his, Bill O’Brien, for offensive coordinator.

Conversely, the Bucs remain in search of a new offensive coordinator after the firing of Byron Leftwich, which followed Brady’s first-ever losing season as a starting quarterback at any level. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Bucs ask the offensive coordinator candidates about how they will build an offense around Brady, a sign of the Bucs’ commitment to keep Brady in Tampa.