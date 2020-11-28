Tom Brady Reveals What He Ate for Thanksgiving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s healthy eating reputation drew an inquisitive question the day after Thanksgiving.

What did Brady eat on Turkey Day? Avocado ice cream?

“I probably had a lot like everybody else,” Brady said in Friday’s press conference. “It’s a great holiday for us all. I do eat pretty good for most of the time, but then there’s other days where I got after it.”

“I liked it all. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, some Brussels sprouts, and some pie,” Brady added. “It was a great day with our family.”

It served up some interesting Tweets and left one burning question hanging:

Tom Brady ate pie for Thanksgiving. I repeat, Tom Brady ate pie for Thanksgiving. 🥧 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 27, 2020

"I liked it all. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and some pie." Tom Brady had a @TB12sports cheat day for Thanksgiving dinner. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/9eS2RgqYlZ — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) November 27, 2020

I pressed Tom Brady for Thanksgiving details: "I liked it all. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, some Brussels sprouts, some pie. It was a great day with our family." Got muted before I could find out what kind of pie. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 27, 2020

What pie Brady ate remained a mystery.

Brady’s Diet

What Brady’s diet looks like remains less of a mystery since he released “The TB12 Method” in 2017, which describes Brady’s approach to nutrition and fitness.

Medical News Today’s Louise Morales-Brown described the diet as plant-based with “anti-inflammatory, alkaline, and Mediterranean foods.” It includes strict guidelines on foods to eat and not eat, how and when to eat, and drinking lots of water. Morales-Brown wrote that the diet has health benefits but cautioned its calories restrictions.

Principals of the diet could help in healthy holiday eating, Boston Globe reporter Jaclyn Reiss wrote.

Passing Recipe Needed

Brady finding the right mix in the passing game could make or break Sunday’s game for the Buccaneers (7-4) against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (9-1). The Bucs need another bounce-back game after losing by a field goal to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Brady couldn’t connect with receivers on deep throws against the Rams, which continued to raise questions about how Brady and head coach Bruce Arian’s differing offensive approaches fit together. Arians hasn’t shied away from public critiques of Brady’s play.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano discussed it on the program Get Up on Wednesday, shared via Twitter.

.@DanGrazianoESPN is hearing rumors that the tension between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians might be real. pic.twitter.com/vXSAAgA2SA — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 25, 2020

It behooves Brady and Arians to jell soon as the Bucs’ have lived or died on Brady’s throwing arm, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks wrote.

Brooks also noted the dictomoy of Brady’s stats in wins versus losses this season in addition to Brady leading the league in completions, 280, and attempts, 433. In wins, Brady completed 68.6 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdowns, two interceptions and took only five sacks. Brady looks the opposite in losses with five TDs and seven interceptions, plus getting sacked 10 times per. The only silver, or pewter, lining is that he completed 58.8 percent of his passes.

Star Mixture

A deep batch of offensive stars on the Bucs roster hasn’t mixed well, yet.

Tampa has a fantasy or Madden-like lineup of skill players: Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones II, and LeSean McCoy. Having that much talent hasn’t equated to an 11-0 start but a mortal 7-4 start with ups and downs galore.

Loads of talent may have slowed the chemistry of the offense as there aren’t enough snaps to go around for everyone, Tampa Times reporter Joey Knight proposed. Knight also suggested twice this week that McCoy, who has 503 catches and 16 receiving TDs, needs to get the ball more.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Thanked by NFL Coach for Kind Gesture