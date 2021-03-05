Tom Brady Wants New Receivers, but Not for the Bucs

Tom Brady announced on Thursday that he wants new receivers to throw to, but not to replace the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receivers — they’re just “on vacation.”

“I need receivers! Not for the @buccaneers, my guys are pretty good,” the Bucs quarterback wrote on Twitter. “But I’m having a practice session and I want you and a friend to join me.” Entering the drawing to catch passes from Brady will support non-profit Best Buddies, which serves more than 200 million people worldwide who are living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD, according to its website.

“I’m looking for a little help. All of my friends are ‘on vacation,'” Brady said in his video. “Hopefully one of you guys can find some time to come down to Florida, and we can run some routes together, I can throw you some passes, all while supporting one of my favorite causes.”

Brady’s Event Playbook

“I’m going to fly you and a friend down here to run through a practice session with me,” Brady added in the video. “We’ll throw the ball around. I’ll probably yell at you if you drop some, and then, we can grab some lunch. But don’t worry, I’ll bring a few [Super Bowl] rings for you to try on as well. Maybe we can actually FaceTime Gronk [Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski] around noon to wake him up.”

“You better bring some gloves, because I’m going to give you some real hard passes,” Brady said, with a smile.

People learn more and sign up to win between now and June 16 at omaze.com/brady. The winners will be flown to Tampa and stay in a four-star hotel in addition to the throwing session with Brady in 2022, which gives the possibility for Brady to eight Super Bowl rings to choose from if the Bucs can repeat. The lunch will be TB12 approved per the event website.

“The best part is every donation supports an incredible cause and incredible work of Best Buddies,” Brady said.

Best Buddies programs “empower the special abilities of people with IDD by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills, and feel valued by society,” per the website.

Brady’s Partnership with Best Buddies

It’s the latest of many endeavors for Brady in support of Best Buddies, a cause he’s been involved with since 2003. Brady and New England Patriots teammates played football with Best Buddies participants at the annual Tom Brady Football Challenge in past years according to the Best Buddies website.

Best Buddies recently made a license plate with Brady on it in commemoration of his leading the Bucs to win Super Bowl LV, collecting his seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP according to WPBF News’ Mark Kelly.

CEO Anthony K. Shriver said, “it will raise awareness for our organization but also to generate a lot of ongoing annual cash flow and to try to rally people around the support and excitement around Tom Brady” according to Kelly.

