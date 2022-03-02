Buccaneers Make Decision on Possible Tom Brady Trade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians took a hard stance when asked about the possibility of trading Tom Brady this offseason, if he decides to return. Arians was asked about the potential of trading Brady if he opts to return but wants to play somewhere other than Tampa. On multiple occasions, Arians made it clear they would not accomodate Brady calling this idea “bad business.”

“Nope. Bad business,” Arians told NFL Network during a March 1 interview. “I’m not trading the best quarterback ever.”

Arians did not mention the 49ers by name, but the idea of a San Francisco-Tampa Bay deal has been, by far, the most popular trade rumor this offseason. Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to 49ers games and there has been some speculation that the one thing left on the quarterback’s bucket list is to play for the Niners. Brady is still under contract with the Bucs for one more season, but Tampa Bay has no plans to trade him to the 49ers or any other team if the quarterback has a change of heart.

The Asking Price for Brady: ‘Five No. 1s,’ Says Arians

"Door number one right now is Kyle Trask… door number two this year is a trade." 👀@Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks with @AndrewSiciliano about the possible options at QB. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/l8OuAGrgmz — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 1, 2022

During his NFL Combine press conference on March 1, Arians was asked if the Buccaneers would ever reconsider their stance on a potential trade if a team “made it worth your while” to deal Brady. Arians joked that it would take “five No. 1s” for the Bucs to trade the legendary quarterback. The Bucs coach also shot down the notion that he would feel bad for refusing to grant Brady his wish.

“Five No. 1s, maybe, maybe” Arians joked. “…No, not at all. We’ll play golf, if I beat him, he has to come back.”

The 49ers already had their opportunity to land Brady but passed on the star in favor of another season with Jimmy Garoppolo under center in 2020, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The Athletic’s Mike Sando floated the idea of a potential Bucs-Niners trade, citing Brady sharing the same agent as Garoppolo as allowing both quarterbacks to get their wish.

“It’s well-established Brady long hoped to play for the San Francisco 49ers,” Sando detailed on February 14. “He rooted for them as a child. It is certainly plausible to think Brady could be content in retirement unless there were a seamless way for him to play one final season with his favorite childhood team, which lost the NFC Championship Game partly because Garoppolo struggled in the late going. For Brady, retiring makes it possible for a trade to materialize more organically.”

The idea that Brady would come out of retirement and force a trade is admittedly farfetched, but the Bucs’ hardline stance is sure to keep this rumor in the news even longer. If Brady was to return, it makes more sense for the quarterback to wait until 2023 when he will be a free agent and able to sign with the team of his choosing.