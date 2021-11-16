Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Hurrying Media After Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talked much more on Monday about Sunday’s stunning loss than he did in his quick postgame press conference.

Brady wasn’t totally over the loss either when talking on his podcast, Let’s Go!, with host Jim Gray on Monday. The seven-time Super Bowl champion even joked that the podcast should move to Friday because “Mondays after losses suck.”

“I think that’s a real challenge for me especially as I’ve gotten older because the expectations are so high,” Brady told Gray on the podcast. “I think when you win, it’s a relief, and when you lose, it’s a real disappointment.”

Brady took heat for cutting Sunday’s press conference short — one minute, 43 seconds. NBC Sports Washington delved into the numbers of his brief appearance from the number of words he said to what temperature he was dressed for.

Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. pic.twitter.com/DHXxvg021N — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 14, 2021

Brady alluded to his brief approach being about handling the moment before he’s gained perspective.

“So, sometimes you’re missing the joy in this, and I have to be reminded of the joy of playing, and that takes a little perspective,” Brady told Gray. “But it’s hard when you’re in the fight.”

Brady’s Breakdown of the Loss

Brady called watching the film of the Washington loss “like rehearsing the bad again” during the Let’s Go! podcast.

It looked nightmarish for Brady in the first quarter with two interceptions. Beside that, the Bucs punted twice and kicked two field goals before Brady could get them in the end zone. That didn’t happen until the middle of the third quarter on a 6-yard touchdown to Cameron Brate.

“We played a little better in the second half — not a lot better,” Brady told Gray.

Brady said Washington “played exactly how they wanted to play” and the Bucs “didn’t do the things that we needed to do” in the loss. He credited Washington for being a tough defense to play against.

“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds early — a couple turnovers, we got behind the sticks, and when you do that, you gotta overcome a lot of things on the road,” Brady told Gray.

Where the Bucs Go from Here

In Brady’s 22 years in the NFL, he knows all too well that big losses will come.

His worst margin of losing ever, according to CBS Sports, actually came last season when the New Orleans Saints embarrassed the Bucs 38-3 on Sunday Night Football. That Bucs team turned things

“You gotta take it on the chin and sleep on it,” Brady told Gray on Let’s Go!. “You’ve gotta feel like it hurts, and it’s gotta feel like a pit in your stomach, and you gotta go do something about it next week.”

Brady said it’s about controlling the things they can each time out.

“Communication, concentration, and energy — all of those things matter,” Brady told Gray. “We’ve got to improve those things. That’s the reality.”

Brady, who threw four interceptions in the past two games, put it on himself, too.

“I’ve got to execute better,” Brady told Gray. “I’ve got to make the plays that are there to be made, and I’m sure a lot of guys after today’s meetings feel exactly how I feel.”