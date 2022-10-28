Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors With Gisele

After months of rumors, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady confirmed that he and longtime wife Gisele Bündchen have “finalized our divorce.” Brady posted a message to his Instagram Story noting that the former couple “arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady detailed in the October 28 post. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.

“And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Gisele Gave Brady an Ultimatum About Retiring From Football: Report

Brady’s statement comes just one day after “US Weekly” reported that Bündchen presented the quarterback with an ultimatum about walking away from football. It is unclear whether this was intended for this season or once 2022 concluded. Brady un-retired in March after just 40 days, prompting speculation that the decision led to tension in the marriage.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” an insider told US Weekly. “…She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Brady: ‘There’s a Lot of S*** Going On’

It has been an odd start to the season for Brady who took an unexpected leave of absence during the Bucs preseason. This is the first time Brady addressed his relationship status with Bündchen, but the quarterback previously admitted there was “a lot of s*** going on” after returning from his brief hiatus.

“It’s all personal, everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady explained during an August 29 press conference. “So, we all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so. Just got to try to figure out life the best you can and it’s a continuous process.”