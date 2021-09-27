Twitter Reacts to Richard Sherman Rumors After Buccaneers’ Week 3 Loss

The rumors of Richard Sherman possibly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached a boiling point following the team’s Week 3 loss.
After the Buccaneers’ defense allowed 34 points and 331 passing yards in their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Twitter had a field day calling for Sherman’s signing.
Earlier in the week, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians acknowledged the team’s interest in the five-time All-Pro cornerback, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.
“We got to see,” Arians said last Monday. “He’s got other things going on, too. Just a matter of, ‘I coach the ones that we got and let [Licht] handle the rest of that.’ We’ll kick the tires on some other guys, too. But it’s just a matter of, ‘No, we’ll talk and see, and if it’s the right fit, it’s the right fit and we’ll move on it.'”
Although the Buccaneers have yet to officially sign Sherman, they may be more inclined to do so after their first loss of the season.
Count Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless as one major pundit who believes the Buccaneers should sign the 33-year-old cornerback.
In the midst of the Buccaneers being gashed by Matthew Stafford’s four-touchdown performance, NFL Rumors said Sherman should expect another call from Tampa Bay.
Former NFL safety Ray Crockett went into detail for why the Buccaneers struggle so much on defense against the pass.
JC Cornell goes a step further in saying that he expects the Bucs to sign Sherman this week.
Why Buccaneers Are Interested in Sherman
It’s no secret that the team’s pass defense is now arguably the team’s biggest weakness during the 2021 season. Through the first three weeks of the year, the Buccaneers are allowing 29.3 points per game and 345 passing yards per game.
For perspective, the 2020 team allowed 22.2 points per game and 247 passing yards per game.
One could chalk up the team’s weaknesses in the defensive backfield to injuries. Starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has been out since Week 1 due to an elbow injury and fellow corner Jamel Dean exited the first half of Week 3 with a knee injury.
But it was never a real strength to begin with. Even with a healthy defensive backfield, the 2020 Buccaneers ranked 21st in passing yards and 20th in passing touchdowns allowed.
With Murphy-Bunting’s return unclear — he’s currently on injured reserve and will be out through at least Week 4 — the Buccaneers might be well-served in signing a veteran of Sherman’s caliber.
Multiple Teams Interested in Sherman
While the idea of Sherman signing with the defending Super Bowl champions is an intriguing one, it’s not his only option. That would be because a couple of Sherman’s former teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, are interested in bringing the veteran back to their teams.
In addition, the Carolina Panthers are also interested in signing Sherman, according to The Athletic’s Joseph Person. The undefeated Panthers are currently short-handed in their defensive backfield following rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn’s broken foot injury in Week 3.
However, no offer has been officially extended.
All four teams are considered contenders and would present Sherman with the opportunity at winning a second Super Bowl.
However, the allure of filling a major void for the defending Super Bowl champions may prove to be a bigger sell than playing for a former team or an unproven one in the Panthers.