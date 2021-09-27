Twitter Reacts to Richard Sherman Rumors After Buccaneers’ Week 3 Loss

The rumors of Richard Sherman possibly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached a boiling point following the team’s Week 3 loss.

After the Buccaneers’ defense allowed 34 points and 331 passing yards in their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Twitter had a field day calling for Sherman’s signing.

Earlier in the week, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians acknowledged the team’s interest in the five-time All-Pro cornerback, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

“We got to see,” Arians said last Monday. “He’s got other things going on, too. Just a matter of, ‘I coach the ones that we got and let [Licht] handle the rest of that.’ We’ll kick the tires on some other guys, too. But it’s just a matter of, ‘No, we’ll talk and see, and if it’s the right fit, it’s the right fit and we’ll move on it.'”

Although the Buccaneers have yet to officially sign Sherman, they may be more inclined to do so after their first loss of the season.

Count Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless as one major pundit who believes the Buccaneers should sign the 33-year-old cornerback.

Bucs should sign Richard Sherman at halftime. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 26, 2021

In the midst of the Buccaneers being gashed by Matthew Stafford’s four-touchdown performance, NFL Rumors said Sherman should expect another call from Tampa Bay.

Right now Richard Sherman expecting a #Bucs call. pic.twitter.com/wiaTkZAjxH — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 26, 2021

Former NFL safety Ray Crockett went into detail for why the Buccaneers struggle so much on defense against the pass.

If you have a line that can hold up against Tampa’s front. They are in trouble in the secondary. They can’t man up. Have to play shell coverages. Richard Sherman will help them and they need it! FACTS — Ray Crockett (@SlickPickSix39) September 26, 2021

JC Cornell goes a step further in saying that he expects the Bucs to sign Sherman this week.

#GoBucs probably taking an L here. Their defense has not met expectations. I would imagine Richard Sherman is signed this week. They need to find a running game which has been terrible. Lots to clean up before playing the Patriots in prime time. — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) September 26, 2021

Why Buccaneers Are Interested in Sherman

It’s no secret that the team’s pass defense is now arguably the team’s biggest weakness during the 2021 season. Through the first three weeks of the year, the Buccaneers are allowing 29.3 points per game and 345 passing yards per game.

For perspective, the 2020 team allowed 22.2 points per game and 247 passing yards per game.

One could chalk up the team’s weaknesses in the defensive backfield to injuries. Starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has been out since Week 1 due to an elbow injury and fellow corner Jamel Dean exited the first half of Week 3 with a knee injury.

But it was never a real strength to begin with. Even with a healthy defensive backfield, the 2020 Buccaneers ranked 21st in passing yards and 20th in passing touchdowns allowed.

With Murphy-Bunting’s return unclear — he’s currently on injured reserve and will be out through at least Week 4 — the Buccaneers might be well-served in signing a veteran of Sherman’s caliber.

Multiple Teams Interested in Sherman

While the idea of Sherman signing with the defending Super Bowl champions is an intriguing one, it’s not his only option. That would be because a couple of Sherman’s former teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, are interested in bringing the veteran back to their teams.

Can confirm that the top teams interested in signing 5-time All Pro Richard Sherman are the #Bucs, #Seahawks and #49ers A key member on the Bucs was the first to reach to Richard about possibly joining TB. Sherman is attending therapy, his mind is right, and he's getting ready. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

In addition, the Carolina Panthers are also interested in signing Sherman, according to The Athletic’s Joseph Person. The undefeated Panthers are currently short-handed in their defensive backfield following rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn’s broken foot injury in Week 3.

However, no offer has been officially extended.

Panthers have reached out to Richard Sherman in wake of Jaycee Horn’s injury, per sources. @NFL_DovKleiman was first on this. No offer extended at this time. Stay tuned. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 26, 2021

All four teams are considered contenders and would present Sherman with the opportunity at winning a second Super Bowl.

However, the allure of filling a major void for the defending Super Bowl champions may prove to be a bigger sell than playing for a former team or an unproven one in the Panthers.