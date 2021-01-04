Bucs’ Tom Brady Called Out by Washington Star Ahead of Playoffs [WATCH]

Washington Football Team’s star rookie pass rusher Chase Young did not hold back after learning his team would face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs. A mic picked up Young’s comments on Tom Brady as the pass rusher ran towards the locker room after Washington’s win over the Eagles to clinch the NFC East title.

“Tom Brady. Tom Brady, I’m coming,” Young said. “I want Tom. I want Tom.”

It is not often a good move to call out one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history ahead of your first-ever playoff game. Young has been able to back up his confidence this season with 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown in his rookie season. The pass rusher has lived up to the lofty expectations of being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

There is a reason for Bucs fans to be concerned about this matchup as Young leads a Washington pass rush that closed out the regular season on a strong note. Brady also finished on a tear, but the times he has struggled this season has mostly been against defenses that have forced him to move in the pocket. It will be interesting to see what kind of gameplan Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians draws up to help get his quarterback extra protection in the road playoff matchup.

Here is a look at Young’s comments about Brady.

Arians Is Just 2-4 Against Rivera Over His Career

Arians has struggled over his career against Washington head coach Ron Rivera. According to The Athletic’s Mike Sando, Arians is just 2-4 against Rivera, but it is important to note most of these matchups came during his tenure with the Panthers. Rivera has consistently had a defensive gameplan that has slowed down Arians’ offensive attack.

“Bruce Arians has a 2-4 record as a head coach against teams led by Ron Rivera, including 1-1 last season, when Rivera was an NFC South rival with Carolina,” Sando explained. “Arians’ teams exceeded 20 points just once in those six games, and still lost. Tampa might not need to score 20 to win this one, however.”

The counter-point would be Brady’s success against Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Brady is 9-1 against Del Rio over his career, and will look to move that win total into double-digit territory during Wild Card Weekend.

“This is also a good note. Tom Brady, in his career vs. teams coached by Washington DC Jack Del Rio: 9-1 record, 25 TD passes, 1 INT,” The Athletic’s Greg Auman noted on Twitter. “That includes a 5-0 mark vs. Jaguars with two playoff wins, the lone loss coming 26-16 to Denver in 2013 when Peyton Manning threw for 400 yards.”

Young on Facing Brady: ‘It’s Go Time’

Young also discussed the primetime playoff matchup during a post-game interview with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. When asked about facing Brady’s Bucs, Young shook his head noting it was “go time.”

“It’s go time,” Young said. “Go time. You get this far, why stop now?”

Arians was asked about Young’s comments and the Buccaneers coach admitted the pass rusher is a handful. The Bucs leader did offer a word of caution to Young ahead of their marquee matchup.

“He’s a helluva player,” Arians noted in his weekly press conference. “Obviously, making him a captain as a rookie speaks volumes. Both of those kids from Ohio State, he and [Terry] McLaurin are great kids. …We’ll have our hands full, but it’s one of those games where you better watch what you wish for.”

