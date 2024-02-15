Young tennis star Coco Gauff made a quick exit at the 2024 Qatar Open when she lost first round to unseeded Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4.

Before this loss, the 19-year-old claimed her seventh WTA title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, per TENNIS.com. Gauff then maintained her impressive streak in Grand Slam main draws, securing victories in 12 consecutive matches before losing to the 2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Despite not achieving her desired results at this year’s Qatar Open, Gauff took to Instagram to show that she is still making her experience worthwhile by spending time in the Qatar desert with her mother, Candi Gauff, and her mystery boyfriend.

Gauff Keeps Her Boyfriend Close to Her Heart

Though Coco has yet to reveal her boyfriend’s identity, she hasn’t held back on sharing some details of their relationship.

When asked about her love life during an episode of the Tennis Channel’s Warm & Fuzzy series, Gauff cleverly responded, “It’s lifing.” She further elaborated, telling the show’s host, Michael Kosta, that it’s “trending up.”

Recently, the American tennis star shared the new way she keeps her boyfriend close to her heart. In an interview with the Tennis Channel, Gauff showed off her new necklace, which she received as a special memento from her boyfriend.

“My boyfriеnd gavе this to mе. Infinity,” Gauff said. “Hе gavе that to mе aftеr I won thе US Opеn. I was playing with a locket for the U.S. Open and that meant nothing; it was just a necklace, and then onе day I just got tirеd of taking it off, so I just kеpt wеaring it.”

Coco then replaced her locket necklace with the infinity necklace her boyfriend gave her because she wanted to “play with somеthing that mеans somеthing to [her].”

How Coco Gauff’s Boyfriend Supports Her Tennis Career

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the 2024 Qatar Open, Gauff shared that she is feeling refreshed after taking some days off and hanging out with her boyfriend after the 2024 Australian Open.

Watch the full interview https://t.co/gGia25dyXP — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) February 13, 2024

“I would say that the first night I was like still thinking about the things that went on in that match. You know, I felt like it was decided by a couple of points,” Gauff said. “I took off like four-five days. My boyfriend came in town so I hung out with him. And then I was really happy to get back on the practice court. It felt good to just be at home. We’ve built a court at my house so practicing is always very easygoing than at tournaments. Yeah, I feel really refreshed,” she continued.

This support from Gauff’s boyfriend is nothing new. In a press conference following her first Grand Slam win at the 2023 U.S. Open, Gauff credited her boyfriend for helping her get in the right mindset before the championship match.

Speaking on her loss at the 2022 French Open finals, Gauff said, “I was envisioning, you know, what would happen if I would win, and I think I was wanting it too much.”

Not wanting that to happen again at the 2023 U.S. Open, Gauff found comfort in her boyfriend. “I just called my boyfriend, and I told him ‘Let’s talk until it was time to go to sleep,’ so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep.”