Coco Gauff’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As young American Coco Gauff continues to make headlines in the 2024 Australian Open, Gauff’s family plays a crucial role in shaping her journey.

Gauff was born on March 13, 2004, to Corey and Candi Gauff. Besides being a tennis star, Gauff is also a supportive sister to her two younger brothers, Codey and Cameron. After relocating from Atlanta, Georgia, the Gauff family currently resides in Delray Beach, Florida.

Here is what you need to know about the Gauff family:

1. Corey & Candi Gauff Were Both Hard-Working NCAA Division I Athletes

Corey and Candi Gauff each had their own impressive athletic careers. According to Women’s Health Magazine, Corey played Division I basketball for Georgia State University, and Candi was a Division I track and field athlete at Florida State University.

Neat @FSU_Track / Wimbledon connection tomorrow on Centre Court when 15 yr old @CocoGauff takes on @Venuseswilliams…Gauff is the daughter of former #Noles heptathlon standout Candi Odom! pic.twitter.com/8beEmUfDyA — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 1, 2019

Congratulations to the daughter of former Panther Corey Gauff on her straight-set win over Venus Williams at Wimbledon today. Corey was a part of the 1991 TAAC/A-Sun Championship team and the first @GeorgiaStateMBB to go to the NCAA Tournament. #PantherFamily pic.twitter.com/zRlNKdotho — Georgia State Panthers (@GSUPanthers) July 1, 2019

In an interview with the New York Times, Corey told reporters that being former athletes themselves has helped them “better understand the process” Gauff goes through, which is not one they take lightly.

Candi shared that “[Coco] has a responsibility” when it comes to reaching her fullest potential, according to an interview with Teen Vogue. When explaining why the two have high expectations for their daughter, Candi said, “[Coco] come[s] from a lineage who has done great things. We wouldn’t put [anything] on [her] that hasn’t been done [already].”

As former high-level athletes, Corey and Candi share an appreciation for their daughter’s hard work, so they do not love it when fans refer to Gauff as a “prodigy.”

“I understand the Webster’s dictionary [definition] of it, and maybe it’s applicable, but to me, it’s like [Bobby] Fischer in chess. Somebody [who] can see the chessboard. That’s a prodigy to me. They just have a mental capability that’s so unique and so off the charts. When it comes to something like tennis, [Coco] works hard. This is not an accident. She might be overnight popular, but she’s not an overnight success,” Corey told Teen Vogue.

2. Corey & Candi Sacrificed Their Careers for Gauff’s Tennis Career

The Sun Sentinel reported that after college, Corey became a health executive and Candi became a teacher. But this did not stop them from wanting to keep the athleticism alive in their family.

Corey and Candi shared with Teen Vogue reporters that they had just one requirement for Gauff: that she play a sport as a child. Gauff chose tennis by age six and quickly displayed serious star potential.

According to People Magazine, Corey and Candi then quit their jobs and relocated back to Delray Beach so that they could be near more family and help Gauff reach her potential. Corey became Gauff’s full-time tennis coach, and Candi took on homeschooling responsibilities.

3. Middle Brother Codey Gauff Is a Baseball Player & Tennis Fan

Codey, a 2026 catching prospect, is 16 years old and a hard-working baseball player. According to People Magazine, Corey and Candi also encourage Codey to chase his dreams, who hopes to one day get drafted in the MLB.

Growing up in Delray Beach, Florida has been particularly special for Codey as he’s been able to play baseball at Pompey Park, which was named after their grandfather, Eddie “Red” Odom.

Despite his own athletic career, Codey still manages to keep up with his sister’s career. Tennis Magazine reported that he got so excited following Gauff’s 2023 U.S. Open win that he missed her Facetime call due to celebrations.

4. Youngest Brother Cameron Gauff Is the Family’s Artist & Favorite

Cameron is 10 years old and already discovering talents of his own. In an interview with People Magazine, Gauff shared that Cameron’s artistic talent is behind her latest New Balance shoes.

Gauff told People Magazine that a member of the New Balance design team gifted Cameron a ‘how to make a sneaker’ book, and he sent in a bunch of his ideas.

One design in particular, to which Cameron told Gauff was “just what [he] was feeling,” stood out to New Balance and was used to create its first performance tennis shoe, the Kids Coco CG1.

In addition to being a talented young artist, the family jokes that Cameron is the favorite. “We always poke fun that Cameron is the favorite because he’s the youngest,” Gauff said teasingly. “But no, he just goes on his own path. He’s a true youngest sibling.”

5. Gauff’s Grandparents, Yvonne & Eddie “Red” Odom, Founded the Delray Beach American Little League

According to WPTV, Yvonne and Eddie “Red” Odom are widely known within the Delray Beach community. Yvonne and Eddie founded the Delray Beach American Little League, which helped extend baseball to children in mostly Black neighborhoods.

Today, Pompey Park baseball field is named after Gauff’s grandfather Eddie.