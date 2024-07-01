Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Stuns Fans With Green Bikini Pics Doing ‘Yard Work’

Professional tennis star Eugenie Bouchard went viral after she posted photos on Instagram showing her doing yard work in a green bikini.

“Sundays are for yard work,” she captioned one of the photos, which showed her standing in the yard wearing the bikini and cooling herself off with a hose.

The Blast called Bouchard a “celebrated Canadian tennis sensation” who is “Known for her powerful serves and dynamic court presence.” Bouchard made it to the finals of Wimbledon in 2014, according to Wimbledon.com, the highlight of her tennis career.

Bouchard has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, where she goes by the name Genie Bouchard.

Eugenie Bouchard Captioned a Bikini Photo With Only a Green Heart Emoji as Fans Offered Flattering Comments

One of the green bikini photos posted by Bouchard to her Instagram page shows her standing outside by a fence. She captioned it only with a green heart emoji. The comments were flattering. “Perfect,” wrote one person. “Beautiful,” wrote another.

The photo with the hose also garnered positive comments. “Stunning girl!!!👏🏻😍” wrote one person. “My favourite post EVER,” another person wrote.

It’s not the first time she posted a swimsuit selfie on her Instagram page.

Bouchard’s page says she lives in Miami, Florida. Other recent photos showed her dressed up in Las Vegas, Nevada, and playing tennis.

Bouchard spoke about her sex appeal in an interview on YouTube with Valeria Lipovetsky.

“Tennis, first of all, is a great sport for that sex appeal side,” Bouchard told Lipovetsky in the interview. “We’re wearing short skirts, we’re wearing tank tops. It’s fun to turn on the TV and watch that. Right away I was able to get great marketing deals off the court, being asked to be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition a few times.“

Eugenie Bouchard Said Her ‘Passion for Tennis’ Has Kept Her Going

‘One thing that has always kept me going is my passion for tennis. The passion I developed when I first started playing has helped me through the tough moments of my career,” Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

According to her bio on WTA Tennis, Bouchard is a 30-year-old, 5 foot 10 inch tall Canadian. She is currently ranked 524th in the world, the site says, adding that she was born in Montreal.

On Instagram, she has written about how “special” it is to play for Canada.

She has earned more than $6.9 million in prize money over the course of her career, WTA Tennis reports, adding that she has one singles title to her name. Celebrity Net Worth puts Bouchard’s net worth at about $6 million.

Bouchard told Lipovetsky she has enjoyed modeling.

“Why keep myself in a box? Why not try to become bigger, or better, or transcend tennis, or explore other fields?,” she said. “Tennis is the only thing I know, but it can’t be the only thing I’ll ever do in my life. So I found it very interesting to be in the magazines or do fashion stuff and see that I really enjoyed these things as well.”