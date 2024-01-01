Arch Manning’s Dad’s Health: Why Did Cooper Manning Leave Football?

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns backup quarterback, has the full support of his family, including his famous brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. But his dad, Cooper, was actually the first of the Manning brothers to play football, and he had a promising future too. A health issue ended up forcing him to leave the game for good.

Spinal Stenosis Forced Cooper Manning to Leave the Game at Just 18

Cooper Manning was the first of his brothers to play football and show a predilection for the sport that Archie Manning was so well known for, People reported. He was a celebrated high school player who was accepted to play college football at Ole Miss. But it wasn’t an injury that took Cooper out of the game. Instead, it was a chronic health issue that cropped up when he was just a teenager.

Cooper was 18 when he noticed that he was suffering atrophy in his right bicep, along with numbness in his hands and fingers, People reported. At first, he was diagnosed with an ulnar nerve injury and had surgery, Tampa Bay reported. He went to Ole Miss afterward, but the pain and numbness stayed with him even during August practice.

After more tests, the Mayo Clinic diagnosed him with spinal stenosis, which forced him to leave football. He would need surgery again, and was lucky that his high school games hadn’t paralyzed him, Tampa Bay reported.

After his surgery, he couldn’t move his right leg at all and his left leg was number. But he slowly got better after extensive rehab, Tampa Bay shared.

According to the Mayo Clinic, spinal stenosis occurs when there’s not enough space in the backbone, putting pressure on the spinal cord and nerves. Some people are asymptomatic, but others have numbness and weakness that can get worse with time. Sometimes surgery can create more space in the spine and help alleviate symptoms. While stenosis can sometimes occur with age and wear and tear, people can also be born with it.

Cooper had to leave the game because with spinal stenosis, he could be left paralyzed if he was hit wrong, Bleacher Report shared.

Cooper Manning Caught Peyton’s Touchdown Passes in High School & Was Going to Play in College Too

Cooper Manning made a name for himself in high school as an All-State wide receiver at Isidore Newman School. In fact, he played with younger brother Peyton in high school, often catching Peyton’s touchdown passes, USA Today reported.

He caught 76 passes and 1,250 yards and was the team’s MVP, Tampa Bay reported.

Peyton was heartbroken when his brother had to quit, because they had such a great dynamic, Bleacher Report shared.

“I think I get a little better (in people’s memories) every year because of my brothers’ success,” Cooper told USA Today. “When your career ends at 18, there’s a lot up in the air… I really never had any bitterness. I just said, this is the hand I’m dealt and I’m going to play it. I don’t know if I have it down pat yet, but I’m having fun trying.”

Cooper told Bleacher Report that he misses the camaraderie of football.

“I think what I miss most about football is…the guys,” Cooper said. “Not winning, or losing or catching touchdowns. It was like, the locker room and the bus rides home.”

He told USA Today that while he enjoys watching his family play, he also enjoys getting back to the real world too.

“I like being able to get back to the real world,” he said in 2008. “I don’t know if it can get any better than this for me.”

Of course, those words were said before his son, Arch Manning, began playing for the Longhorns and starting his own football career. Things are no doubt getting even better for the Manning family.