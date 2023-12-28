Texas Football’s Backup Bet: Manning Ready for CFP Challenge, Coach Says

The Texas Longhorns will be in a unique position when they face the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff on January 1. Their backup quarterback might be newer to the game in terms of experience, but head coach Steve Sarkisian said he has full confidence in Arch Manning’s capabilities.

He’s ‘Not Really a Freshman Any More,’ Sarkisian Said

Quinn Ewers will be leading the Longhorns at the Sugar Bowl on January 1, but if he were to get injured, the backup role would fall to Manning, following Maalik Murphy’s recent departure.

Manning’s first college game was against Texas Tech on November 24. He completed 2 out of 5 passing attempts for 30 yards. His next appearance was on December 2 against Oklahoma State.

5⭐️ to 5⭐️ Arch Manning's first collegiate completion is to composite 5⭐️ WR Johntay Cookpic.twitter.com/5QjRPWAJVW — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 25, 2023

Burnt Orange Nation noted that in his first appearance, Manning seemed to channel his grandfather, Hall of Famer Archie Manning.

Despite Manning’s limited experience, Sarkisian said he has full confidence in Manning and believes he is “more than capable” of handling the Sugar Bowl, SI reported.

Sarkisian said he jokes that Manning isn’t really a freshman anymore.

“I joked with him to the other day, it’s like, ‘You’re not really a freshman any more,'” Sarkisian told SI. “This is your sophomore year now, okay, and so what would it look like going into your sophomore year in preparing you to play?’ That’s that’s what we’re doing.”

Jerrin Thompson, veteran safety, said Manning is mentally ready and always puts the team first.

“Arch has always been head down first and work team first,” Thompson told SI.

This Year’s Matchup Will Be Different Than Last Year’s, the Team Agrees

The rest of the team is also ready for the big showdown against the Huskies, and shared their thoughts during the Sugar Bowl media day on December 28. Last year, Washington beat Texas at the Alamo Bowl, but the team believes this year will be different.

Defensive back Jahdae Barron shared: “At the end of the day, it’s a whole new year. They’re going to give us their best shot. We most definitely got to make sure we give them our best shot, and we most definitely will.”

Defensive lineman Byron Murphy agreed, noting: “It’s going to be a totally different ballgame. I feel like we’re a way better team. It’s a totally different defense from last year. We’ve got different guys up front, at the backers, and to the back end.”

But, Murphy added, it won’t be easy.

“They look good on tape,” he said. “I’m not taking nothing away from those guys. come January 1st at 7:45, it’s going to be a great battle.”

Linebacker Jaylan Ford commented: “I don’t think anybody really pictured us being here, but we always said that was the goal. I think for us to actually what we said we were going to do speaks volumes to all the sacrifices and hard work we put in.”

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski on his secondary facing their toughest passing offense (Washington) since Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/3hMKdjEMXc — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 28, 2023

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski spoke about facing the toughest passing offense since Oklahoma, noting that the defense he’s coaching this year is one of the best he’s ever had.

“We had some good ones at Boise and Washington, and this is definitely right up there with them,” he shared.

“They’re fired up for this challenge because we’re going to play a lot of talented, very good receivers,” he said. “We can’t wait to get out there and see what we can do.”