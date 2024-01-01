Arch Manning’s Family: Meet His Parents, Sister & Brother

Arch Manning, backup quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, has a long family history with football. And while most people are familiar with his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, the rest of his family has played a big role in supporting him too, including his parents Cooper and Ellen, and his sister and brother. In fact, his entire family has their own athletic history and accomplishments, just like Arch.

Arch Manning’s Dad, Cooper, Left Football Due to a Health Issue

Cooper Manning was the first of his brothers to play football, People reported. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to a health issue. He was an All-State wide receiver at Isidore Newman School and was accepted at 18 to Ole Miss to play football. His senior year in high school, he caught 76 passes and 1,250 yards and was the team’s MVP, Tampa Bay reported.

But he had to quit before his freshman season even began.

Cooper noticed he had numbness in his hands and fingers, along with atrophy in his right bicep, People reported. His parents took him for medical tests to figure out what was wrong. The Mayo Clinic ultimately diagnosed him with spinal stenosis, which forced him to leave football. With his condition, the wrong hit during a game could leave him paralyzed, Bleacher Report shared.

He went on to be part owner of an energy investment firm and has a net worth of $15 million, according to Bleacher Report.

Today, Cooper says he’s not bitter and doesn’t feel sorry for himself. Instead, he just realizes “this is the hand I’m dealt” and moves forward, he told USA Today. He also jokes that as time goes on, peoples’ memories of how well he played as a kid just get better and better.

Arch Manning’s Mother, Ellen, Was a Volleyball MVP

Arch Manning’s dad, Cooper, met his mother, Ellen Heidingsfelder, in the early 1990s, People reported. They were married in 1999.

Ellen Manning was a New Orleans attorney when they started dating, Tampa Bay reported. They had known each other when they were younger, but the sparks flew after they met the second time around.

Ellen has her own athletic history, just like the rest of the family. She played with New Orleans Sacred Heart’s volleyball team, and was an MVP in their 1986 state championship game, Dallas Morning News reported.

Arch Manning’s Sister, May, Plays Volleyball

Arch Manning has two siblings: sister May and brother Heid, People reported. May plays volleyball at the University of Virginia.

In 2020, Max Preps reported that she was awarded MVP for a state championship game with the Academy of the Sacred Heart (New Orleans), just like her mother.

Ellen told Max Preps that she didn’t tell her daughter about her own MVP title until after the game, because she didn’t want to put any pressure on her.

May told Max Preps about her mom: “I definitely think her accomplishments get forgotten because the Mannings are so much in the spotlight. The Mannings are great athletes but I get my volleyball talents and ability from my mom. She could really pop the ball from what I’ve heard.”

As for Arch, although there’s sibling rivalry with him and their brother, Heid, they also support each other.

“They all support and love each other,” Cooper Manning told Max Preps about his three children. “Everyone is equally excited for others’ successes.”

Arch Manning’s Brother Heid Also Plays Football

2024 Newman OL Heid Manning is the younger brother of Arch. pic.twitter.com/Eksuh36SIL — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) October 8, 2021

Arch Manning’s brother Heid plays center on Isidore Newman High School’s football team, People reported. Isidore Newman is a private school for kindergarten through 12th grade, Dallas Morning News reported.

When Heid was just a sophomore, he was already 6-feet-tall and 230 pounds with a lot of promise.

A new generation of Manning brothers starring at Newman. Arch Manning is the No. 1 recruit overall from the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports Composite. Heid is a 6-foot, 230-pound sophomore with loads of promise. https://t.co/hnagGlocoH — Mitch Stephens (@MitchBookLive) August 21, 2021

“I think the school and the community have done a good job of making it seem like it’s just ‘Arch and Heid,’ not ‘Arch and Heid Manning,'” Heid told Dallas Morning News. “It’s always been regular. I’ve never felt like a Manning kid here.”