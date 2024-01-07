Texas Longhorn Star’s Viral NFL Touchdown Sparks Debate on Coaching Choices

Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson scored an impressive NFL touchdown pass on January 7 that has gone viral on social media. The Longhorns alum and current Atlanta Falcons running back displayed the skills that made him such a phenomenal player in college. But his big moment has also led fans to point out that he should have been used more this season, and they’re debating the coach’s choices for his rookie NFL year.

Robinson Scored a 71-Yard Touchdown

Robinson wowed crowds on Sunday, January 7, when he ran 71 yards for a touchdown pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder during the Atlanta Falcons game against the New Orleans Saints.

Robinson’s impressive speed left everyone far behind him as he easily scored the touchdown during the first quarter of the game. The touchdown during week 18 has left Robinson just 42 yards away from a 1,000-yard mark in his first year, SI reported.

In the fourth quarter, he scored a 26-yard touchdown, marking his first two-touchdown game in the NFL.

The game ended with the Saints winning 48 to 17 against the Falcons.

Fantasy Football Today lamented Robinson’s late-season touchdown, tweeting: “The Falcons have unleashed Bijan now that the fantasy season is over.”

Robinson Fans Believe He Should Have Been Used More During His Rookie Season

Robinson’s touchdown led to him going viral on social media, with “Bijan” showing up as a trending term on X (formerly Twitter) even after the game had ended. This was, in part, due to a number of fans and Longhorns faithfuls believing that Robinson should have been utilized more during the season.

When Yahoo Fantasy Sports posted a video of his touchdown and wrote “Bijan waited until Week 18 to do this” the replies didn’t quite agree.

“U mean Arthur Smith waited,” one person wrote, referencing decisions by Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

“Not his fault, coaching,” another person replied.

Longhorn Republic shared a meme implying that Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian knew Robinson was capable of this all along.

Tam Schwartzstein of TNFPrimeVision opined: “Watching Bijan Robinson today is so hard. I truly wish I was in those meeting rooms to understand why he isn’t getting 25 touches per game. What about practice time and game planning is telling this staff he shouldn’t be the bell cow of the offense?”

One person replied, “Coaching malpractice. There is not any good excuse. Especially if they end up a game from the playoffs…”

Jesse Moeller posted on X: “That guy Bijan Robinson is amazing. Just imagine what he could do with a coach who knows how to use his skills. 🤩”

“Bijan should have 10+ TDs this year,” another person wrote.

Barstool Sports posted: “Arthur Smith has discovered Bijan Robinson. it’s week 18.”

Meanwhile, Smith went viral himself for a postgame argument that left a lot of people on social media talking. The announcers shared that he was angry at New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen for a touchdown scored with one minute left in the game.

Allen apologized to Smith at the beginning of his postgame news conference, The Athletic reported. The offensive line had wanted to give Jamaal Williams a touchdown, but Allen said their actions were “unacceptable” and “that’s not who we are, not what we’re about.”

Smith said in his own press conference that it all “got out of hand” and he “just gave them my opinion about it,” The Athletic reported.