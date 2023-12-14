Texas Football QB Maalik Murphy on Transfer Portal Timing: ‘I Hate It, I Hate It’

Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Maalik Murphy has decided to enter the transfer portal. The timing, however, will remove him from playing in the College Football Playoff. In an interview with ESPN, Murphy said that he hated having to make this decision. Meanwhile, Coach Steve Sarkisian had nothing but positive things to say about Murphy when asked about the player’s decision, and said they still have a lot of learning to do when it comes to navigating the timing of the playoff and the transfer portal.

‘It’s Hard to Walk Away,’ Murphy Shared

Murphy spoke to ESPN about his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, revealing that it was not an easy choice to make.

“I hate it, I hate it,” Murphy said in the interview. He won’t be playing with the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff when they face off against the Washington Huskies on January 1.

“I’m super invested in this team,” he told ESPN. “Everything that we’ve done along the way and all the work we’ve put in together, it’s hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season.”

He was given an option to stay, he told ESPN, but he had to make this choice for his future. With Ewers expected to stay next season, Murphy and Arch Manning might have been competing for the backup spot.

“It’s nothing against Texas at all,” Murphy told ESPN. “I’m doing this purely for me and my future. In my eyes, I’ll always be a Longhorn and a part of this great team.”

Murphy added that he is just looking for a team where he can play, continue to improve, and do what’s best for his career.

“I don’t want to to be waiting around and see what happens or anything like that,” Murphy said.

The redshirt freshman will no doubt be in high demand as he enters the transfer portal. He won two games that he started this season after Quinn Ewers was injured. He threw three touchdowns and 477 yards during those BYU and Kansas State games.

Murphy’s decision will lead to Arch Manning moving up to being the backup quarterback during the playoff game.

Coach Sarkisian Said He Loves Murphy & It’s ‘Unfortunate That He’s Been Put in … This Situation’

In an interview with Fox 26, Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian said that he loves Murphy and only wishes him the best.

“That stuff’s always difficult,” he said. “Maalik’s been a great teammate and he’s been an awesome guy to have on our team. We wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for… He won two football games for us.”

He added: “I love Maalik to death. I loved the opportunity to coach him… He was a great teammate, and I wish him nothing but the best of luck.”

🏈College football recruiting is a mess. 🤘🏼Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian told me you have to take your time these days. If not, you may react irrationally if you hurry the process in the transfer portal. "Sometimes being patient and surveying the land and being very… pic.twitter.com/pHcSvDoDEJ — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) December 14, 2023

Sarkisian added that he believes it’s unfortunate Murphy had to make this decision due to how the seasons are structured right now.

“But I also understand in this day and age of college football … that’s unfortunate that he’s been put in kind of this situation, in this position where he was trying to look out for his future” Sarkisian told Fox 26. “…He was part of a team that’s competing for a national championship… This kind of structure of how our seasons go throughout the year in college football is not perfect.”

He said they still have a lot to learn and adapt to.

“We’re all learning as we go with now the transfer portal, its early signing period, then college football playoff, and then what it’s going to look like next year when we go to 12 teams,” Sarkisian said. “…And managing that for our own current players, but also for our future players… We’ve gotta continue to adapt.”