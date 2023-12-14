Texas Football Rumors: QB Maalik Murphy Entering Transfer Portal

In a massive move, Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy is indicating plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN reported. The standout player was able to step in for a strong showing while quarterback Quinn Ewers was injured. But now he is looking at continuing his college football years at another school. Could his departure signal the start of an “Arch Manning” era at Texas?

Murphy Has Told the Coaching Staff About His Decision, ESPN Reported

Peter Thamel of ESPN announced Murphy’s plans on December 13, writing: “Source: Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s alerted the Texas coaching staff of his intentions.”

Source: Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s alerted the Texas coaching staff of his intentions. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2023

Murphy was the starter quarterback in two games this season against BYU and Kansas State, giving a strong showing while Ewers was injured. He completed 64% of his passes against BYU and had two touchdowns. In the first quarter of his game against Kansas State, he completed a pass to Adonai Mitchell that led to a 37-yard touchdown.

He also played in games against Houston, Oklahoma State, Rice, Baylor, Kansas, and Houston, Horns 247 reported.

While the transfer portal news isn’t shocking, it’s still a major shakeup for the Longhorns, who boasted a strong quarterback depth chart this season.

HornSports on X (formerly known as Twitter), noted: “QB dominoes are starting to fall around the country. Have to claim your spot now.”

Hard to blame Murphy for putting his name in now vs waiting til after the CFP. QB dominoes are starting to fall around the country. Have to claim your spot now. — HornSports (@HornSports) December 13, 2023

Murphy’s rumored departure comes after seven other players announced plans to enter the transfer portal. The biggest depth chart worry at this time remains with the Longhorns’ wide receiver lineup for next season. Texas is losing Isaiah Neyor and Casey Cain, and rumors are circulating that all three of Texas’ WR starters — Jordan Whittington, Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Worthy — could be competitive NFL draft picks, Fansided reported.

Arch Manning Will Likely Move Up the Depth Chart if Murphy Leaves

Murphy’s announcement also means that Arch Manning will likely be moving up the depth chart for next season.

Matt Miller of ESPN noted that this decision is a strong indicator that Ewers will return for the next season, while Manning will be the second on the depth chart.

Would seem to indicate that Quinn Ewers will return with Arch Manning developing at QB2 in his redshirt freshman year. https://t.co/7kVoZdYi20 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 13, 2023

Sports Illustrated reported that deciding to enter the portal wouldn’t be an easy choice for Murphy unless it was clear that Ewers was not entering the NFL draft. If Ewers remained, Murphy might prefer to move on to a team where he could be a starter and not compete with the shadow of an oncoming “Arch Manning era.”

Texas football fans are expressing their thanks to Murphy after he signaled his intention to leave, grateful for the work he has done to help the team reach the playoffs.

*MAALIK MURPHY APPRECIATION* We wouldn’t be in the CFP w/o Maalik We wouldn’t have developed like we did w/o Maalik We wouldn’t have the leadership we do w/o Maalik We owe more than we know to Maalik Thank you young man, for all you’ve given to Texas. Go be GREAT!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/nCZVIV0BHT — Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) December 13, 2023

On3 reported that although players can withdraw their names from the transfer portal at any time, their school doesn’t have to honor any scholarship they previously had if they change their minds and decide to stay. So if Murphy does enter the transfer portal, he will more than likely be leaving. The official window for players to enter the portal in the fall closes on January 1, according to 247 Sports.