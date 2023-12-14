Texas Football Rumors: Could New Recruit Help Texas Reach No. 1 Ranking?

The Texas Longhorns’ latest key recruit has already helped them climb recruiting rankings, but could they eventually climb all the way to the top? Four-star safety Kobe Black officially committed to Texas on Wednesday, December 13. The news has already propelled the Longhorns into the Top 10 recruiting class for both 247 Sports and On3. Some experts think there could be room to maneuver all the way to the top — but it would be a difficult path.

Black’s Choice Propelled Texas to No. 6 in Recruiting Rankings, But a Path to No. 1 Won’t Be Easy

HOOK 'EM!📈 Texas moves to No. 6 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after landing top-50 overall prospect Kobe Black🤘 Read: https://t.co/GVu1xx3B8r pic.twitter.com/uxtRCY1vtr — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 13, 2023

Adding Black to next year’s Longhorns lineup is going to help set up Texas for another strong season, 247 Sports reported. The 190-pound, 6-foot-2 player was named the Under Armour All-American and has played both defense and offense for Connally.

On3 ranked Black as the No. 44 player overall, the Nov. 4 cornerback, and the Nov. 10 player in Texas.

Black’s choice propeled the Longhorns up the 2024 On3 Industry Team Recruit Rankings from No. 8 to No. 6. 247 Sports’ Recruit Football Team Rankings has also moved the Longhorns up from No. 11 to the No. 6 spot.

But there’s a long way to go if the Longhorns want to move up even higher than this.

Ahead of the Longhorns, 247 Sports ranks Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Florida State at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4, and Florida at No. 5. On3 is similar, but slightly different, ranking Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3, Florida State at No. 4. and Florida at No. 5.

247 Sports reported that if the Longhorns succeeded in recruiting Black, it could indeed open a path for them to be the No. 1 recruiting class in their rankings. But that path won’t be easy.

According to 247 Sports, the path to becoming No. 1 would require a few more steps. One route, they noted, might include flipping safety Xavier Filsaime from Florida to Texas, landing rusher Solomon Williams, offering and getting a commitment from wide receiver Aaron Butler, and flipping defensive tackle Dominick MckInley from Texas A&M. This could land them at the No. 2 spot, but they’d still have to make even more strong moves to hit No. 1. In other words, while a No. 1 ranking isn’t completely out of reach, it wouldn’t be easy to get there.

There is one key area where Texas stands out, Fansided reported. Both Texas and Georgia are the only teams with three 5-star commits and 15 4-star commits in 247’s composite.

After landing the elite Waco (TX) Connally CB Kobe Black yesterday, Texas and Georgia are the only two 2024 recruiting classes with at least 3 5-Star commits and 15 4-Stars in the 247Sports Composite. pic.twitter.com/ve3R0dapbt — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) December 14, 2023

USA Today is predicting the Longhorns will easily make it into the top five recruiting classes by the end of the cycle.

Kobe Black’s Decision Marks the End of 3 Years of Pursuit by the Longhorns

Black announced his decision on December 13 in a lighthearted ceremony where he briefly pretended to go with Texas A&M before donning a University of Texas hat and officially announcing his choice.

247 Sports reported that Coach Steve Sarkisian has been pursuing Black for three years. But he wasn’t the only one. The Waco, Texas Connally High player has been in high demand by a number of teams, including Oregon, Oklahoma State, and LSU, On3 reported.

“They’ve been on me since day one,” Black told 247 Sports about Texas. “The love has always been there. They’ve been on me since the start of my recruitment and as you see, the program is getting better and better.”

His brother Korie Black is a cornerback for Oklahoma State. Black said he was impressed with the Longhorns when he watched their most recent game against OSU.

Black told 247 Sports that part of his decision to commit to Texas was based on a desire to get on the field and play early. He’ll be joining bowl practices before the game against Washington.