Texas Football’s Secret Weapon: Star Player Had Key Role in 4 Previous CFP Wins

Texas Football has a secret weapon in the form of a star player with a wealth of College Football Playoff experience, including four wins and a game-winning touchdown. Adonai Mitchell will no doubt play a key role for the Longhorns when they face off against the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on January 1.

Adonai Mitchell Caught 4 Touchdowns in 4 Previous College Football Playoff Games

Longhorns Wide Receiver Mitchell transferred to Texas from Georgia after he played a key role in helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back National Championships, even though he missed nine games in 2022 due to an injury. The upcoming semifinal game against the Huskies will be his fifth College Football Playoff game.

Adonai Mitchell as expected has transferred from Georgia to Texas. He's from Missouri, Texas…2-time National champion & he caught a touchdown in all 4 of Georgia's CFB Playoff games pic.twitter.com/2NRxtxYGCH — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 21, 2023

Here’s a look at his big moments in previous CFP games.

In 2021 when Georgia beat Michigan in the semifinal game, Mitchell caught a touchdown during the showdown, On3 reported.

The freshman then caught a 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the championship game against Alabama in 2021, AP News reported.

In 2022 semifinal, he caught the game-winning touchdown against Ohio State with just 54 seconds left in the game, after missing most of the season due to an ankle injury, On3 reported.

In the 2022 national championship game, he caught a 22-yard touchdown pass against TCU, just before the end of the first half, bringing the team to a 38-7 lead.

His CFP resume is quite impressive. You can rewatch his catch for Georgia when they played Alabama below.

Mitchell Transferred to Texas to be Closer to His Daughter

Despite these bigs moments, Mitchell still entered the transfer portal because he wanted to move closer to his family, including his daughter Icylinn, On3 reported.

His father, Norman, told AP News that Mitchell’s daughter was being raised by her grandparents in the Houston region. Recognizing he had responsibilities as both a dad and a player, Mitchell moved closer to his family.

Adonai Mitchell told AP that being just a couple hours away from his family is huge for him. In fact, when he announced his choice of transferring to Texas, he included a photo with his daughter in his tweet.

new home , same mission 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/GyBouX4owm — Adonai Mitchell 5️⃣ (@MoCityMitch) January 21, 2023

“When I was away, you know, I didn’t get that,” he told AP. “I didn’t get that time with my mom. I didn’t get that time with my family, and most of all, my daughter.”

Mitchell Could be a Key Player Against the Huskies

Mitchell could be a key player gain if the Longhorns beat the Huskies in the January 1 semifinal game. He’s currently the team’s lead in touchdown receptions (10), and second behind Xavier Worthy in team receiving yards (813) and catches (51), On3 reported.

He’s already known for some impressive plays this season, including a 35-yard gain from Ewers against TCU when the Longhorns were 3rd and 12. The impressive completion can be rewatched in the tweet below.

Texas had 3rd & 12 at its own 13 and Quinn Ewers found Adonai Mitchell for a 35-yard gain. The completion — an incredible catch by Mitchell — won the game to keep UT's CFP hopes alive. FINAL: Texas 29, TCU 26 pic.twitter.com/yabwzM59O1 (via @ESPN) — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 12, 2023

He scored his first Texas touchdown in the season opener game against Rice, forecasting his skills quite early. He scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Tuscaloosa the following week, including a 39-yard catch. And he hasn’t slowed down since.

Mitchell will also play a key role for the Longhorns next season, but only if he sticks around. There have been rumors that both he and Worthy could be competitive NFL draft picks, Fansided reported. Fellow Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington has already said that this is last year at Texas, On3 reported in November.