Texas Football Star Xavier Worthy Smashes NFL Combine Record

Texas football star Xavier Worthy is already making history at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Longhorns standout receiver broke a major NFL Combine record on Saturday, March 2, becoming the fastest man in the history of the scouting event.

Xavier Worthy Is the Fastest Man in NFL Combine History

In the NFL Combine’s 40-yard dash, Worthy decimated the previous record by running in just 4.21 seconds.

Worthy made the record on his second try. He ran 4.25 seconds in his first 40-yard dash. After his second run, he first received an unofficial time of 4.22, but the official time was later announced at the record-breaking 4.21 seconds.

The 40-yard dash is particularly important because it tests speed, which NFL coaches and scouts value highly.

Worthy has been a star player for the Longhorns. He led the Longhorns with 1,1014 receiving yards, up from 760 in 2022 and 981 in 2021.

Earlier in the season, Worthy’s mother hinted at her son’s potential departure to the NFL draft in a social media post, but Worthy himself did not confirm those plans until much later on January 2, after the Sugar Bowl.

When he announced departing for the NFL draft, he wrote, in part: “My time here at the University of Texas has been filled with highs, lows, lessons, and blessings. All of them are part of my journey and who I am today. I will be eternally grateful to those who have always believed in and supported me…”

Worthy injured his ankle before the College Football Playoff game, but that obviously hasn’t slowed him down.

Worthy’s Speed was 24.41 mph & Texas Alum Adonai Mitchell Was the Next Fastest in the 2024 Dash

His speed in the 40-yard dash was 24.41 mph, NFL.com reported. Among the 2024 contenders, Adonai Mitchell was next at 23.84 mph, followed by Jermaine Burton at 23.72, Brenden Rice at 23.7, and Xavier Legette at 23.66.

The previous record, according to NFL.com, belonged to John Ross III at 4.22 seconds in 2017.

Here’s another video of his record-breaking run.

Here are the top nine rankings of all time in the NFL Combine’s 40-yard dash.

1. Xavier Worthy: 4.21 seconds (2024)

2. John Ross III: 4.22 (2017)

3. Kalon Barnes: 4.23 (2022)

4. Chris Johnson: 4.24 (2008)

5. DJ Turner II: 4.26 (2023)

5. Riq Woolen: 4.26 (2022)

5. Dri Archer: 4.26 (2014)

6. Henry Ruggs III: 4.27 (2020)

6. Marquise Goodwin: 4.27 (2013)

Worthy’s record-breaking run will no doubt make him a bigger prospect in the NFL draft.

NFL.com ranks his current prospect grade as 6.16 and lists his 2024 Combine WR Rank as third. Worthy has an athleticism score of 98 and a production score of 81.

So far, his Combine results, according to NFL.com, include:

4.21 seconds for the 40-yard dash

1.49 seconds for the 10-yard split

41″ for the vertical jump

10′ 11″ for the broad jump

In contrast, Texas WR Adonai Mitchell has a prospect grade of 6.37, according to NFL.com. This includes a total score of 81 (with a WR rank of 8th versus Worthy’s 3rd), an athleticism score of 91, and a production score of 72.

So far, Mitchell’s Combine results include:

4.34 seconds for the 40-yard dash

1.52 seconds for the 10-yard split

39.5″ for the vertical jump

11’4″ for the broad jump

321 players were invited to this year’s NFL Combine, which runs from February 26 to March 4 in Indianapolis. The Texas participants include: