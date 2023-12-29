Texas Football Rumors: Xavier Worthy Gives Update on NFL Draft

Texas Football WR Xavier Worthy gave an update on his injury and the prospects of his entering the NFL Draft during a Sugar Bowl press conference. While some of the news was good, other parts have left Texas Longhorns fans concerned.

Worthy Said He Hasn’t Decided Yet If He’s Entering the Draft

During the Sugar Bowl media interviews on December 29, Worthy commented on the prospects of his entering the NFL draft, Inside Texas shared.

“I haven’t made a decision yet. I feel like I’ll make the decision after the next month,” he said.

Worthy has been a star player for the Longhorns, and if he leaves, his loss will be keenly felt by the team. He finished second in touchdowns, only led by Adonai Mitchell, and he also led the Longhorns in receiving yards (969) and receptions (73.) His answer about the NFL draft seems to indicate that he’s focusing on the College Football Playoff and will turn his attention to the NFL after that is done.

Earlier this season, Worthy’s mother hinted at her son’s potential departure in a social media post, but Worthy himself did not confirm those plans.

She wrote on November 26: “What a journey…” and ended her post with the hashtag “#lasthomegame.” Some fans took this as a signal that Worthy would be entering the NFL draft, where he is believed he would be a competitive pick.

Mitchell is also believed to be a competitive NFL draft pick, Fansided reported. But Mitchell has also not indicated if he plans to enter the draft or not.

Jordan Whittington has already said that this is last year at Texas, On3 reported in November.

While there were some concerns about quarterback Quinn Ewers entering the draft, he’s favoring returning to the Longhorns next year, SI reported. It’s reported that he may believe another year could position him better for a successful NFL career. This would also give Arch Manning a season to serve as backup and gain more experience before potentially becoming a starter.

Worthy Is Ready to Play in the Sugar Bowl, But He Still Has Some Ankle Pain

During the Big 12 title game, Worthy was seen on crutches after he had to leave the game due to an ankle injury. During the Sugar Bowl media session, Worthy said that he will be playing in the game against the Washington Huskies, even though he’s not yet at 100%.

“Definitely good to go,” he said. “Trying to get as close to 100 percent as possible.”

When I asked Xavier Worthy if he is 100% healthy for Monday's game after hurting his ankle, the Longhorn junior wide receiver said, "Nah. But I'm getting there." — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) December 29, 2023

“I’m getting there,” he said, when asked if he’s 100% healthy.

Worthy’s ankle isn’t completely healed, so he’s been limited at practice, SI reported. But he still intends to be ready for the game. However, he still has some pain when he’s running, he noted.

During last year’s Alamo Bowl game against the Huskies, Worthy dropped several passes while playing with a broken hand, SI reported. Fans hope that his new injury won’t affect him like last year.

Xavier Worthy is back and looks to be alright. Arch Manning, new Texas backup with the second team #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1uDYuNJFmk — Caleb Yum (@YumCaleb) December 28, 2023

Worthy is looking good in practices so far, which is a good sign for the Sugar Bowl, the Statesman reported.