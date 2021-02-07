Tony Romo & Wife Candice Have Been Married for 10 Years

Tony Romo and his wife Candice Romo will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary in 2021.

The couple first met in 2009, when Romo was the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. The year before, Candice was crowned Miss Missouri. Just one year after they met, Tony proposed to Candice. The two had been celebrating Candice’s 24th birthday at a restaurant called Five Sixty in Dallas when Tony got down on one knee. Tony presented his then bride-to-be with a stunning 4-carat center diamond.

“Tony chose a band with a split platinum shank and micro pave diamonds, a feature that makes the ring more elegant,” jeweler Michael O’Connor told Us Weekly at the time.

In 2011, the couple was married.

Fast forward 10 years, and the Romos are living their best lives in North Dallas. They are parents to three children, Hawkins, who was born in 2012, Rivers, in 2014, and their youngest, Jones, who joined the family in 2017.

It’s a big day for Romo career-wise. Aside from being a football broadcaster for Super Bowl LV, Tony will also appear in a Sketchers commercial alongside his wife.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Romos First-Ever Commercial Together Will Air During Super Bowl LV

Back in 2019, Tony appeared in a Sketchers ad that ran during the Super Bowl. The shoe company decided to go back to their tried and true, inking a deal with Tony to get him in another commercial — only this time, he will be joined by his wife for the first time.

“The campaign is called ‘To the Max’ and was a ‘late entry to the 2021 Super Bowl ad lineup,’ according to a spokeswoman. Yet Manhattan Beach, California-based Skechers knows the Super Bowl ropes—this is the footwear brand’s eighth Big Game appearance following its 2010 debut,” Ad Age reports.

It looks like Mr. and Mrs. Romo had a lot of fun making the commercial. Candice, who isn’t super active on social media, shared two clips from the ad; the one above, and this one.

“The Romo household is getting a comfort upgrade in Skechers MAX Cushioning! The Big Game has never looked, or felt, so good!” she captioned the second clip.

The commercial will air during the second quarter of the game.

Tony & Candice Romo Had 600 People at Their Wedding in May 2011

Tony and Candice Romo celebrated their union in front of 600 people at Arlington Hall in Dallas, Texas. According to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, there were quite a few football players in attendance.

“They’re just really neat people so I think the party is going (to) have an effervescent feel to it. We did lots of man food. I have a lot of football players to feed,” wedding planner Todd Fiscus told CBSDFW back in April 2011. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was also said to be in attendance.

Unsurprisingly, the wedding was the event of the year in Dallas.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful party. Probably one of my favorite parties we will do this year,” Fiscus said.

READ NEXT: Is Rob Gronkowski Going to Retire?