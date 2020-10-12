James Posey Addresses Reasons He Wants to Be Ty Lue’s Assistant Coach

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach, Ty Lue is believed to be interviewing for the vacant head coaching position of the Houston Rockets.

Lue is part of a list of Rockets coaching candiates that includes NBA legend John Lucas, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach David Vanterpool, NBA on ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Chris Finch.

The Rockets head coach position was left vacant after Mike D’Antoni informed Houston that he wasn’t looking to re-sign with the team.

D’Antoni guided the Rockets to a 44-28 record and a fourth place finish in the NBA’s Western Conference behind the play of James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The Rockets lost to eventual NBA Champion, Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Ty Lue last held a head coaching position in the NBA in 2018 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lue compiled a 128-83 record during coaching career with Cleveland Cavaliers & began coaching during 2015 season when David Blatt was relieved of coaching duties as he failed to connect with the team.

Lue guided Cleveland to an NBA Championship in 2016 with the help of the big three component of LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving on their roster.

While the Rockets are interviewing Lue, Lue is also the intrigue of the New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last month, a league source shared with me that Lue is interested in bringing in James Posey on his coaching staff as an assistant coach if he’s hired this NBA offseason.

Ty Lue becoming head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers is today’s talk in NBA rumorville. IF that were to happen, I spoke to one person today who shared that James Posey is a person who would be of intrigue on Lue’s bench. Something to look out for. pic.twitter.com/sQCwG88hCR — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 3, 2020

James Posey was Lue’s assistant in Cleveland when the Cavs won their Championship in 2016.

Last night, I was on a watch party Zoom call via the newly launched BasketballNews.com site. The Zoom call had a who’s who of basketball royalty that included Warriors NBA champ David West, Etan Thomas, Ryan Hollins, Jahidi White, Michigan Wolverines Fab 5 member Ray Jackson and esteemed writers like Chris Sheridan, Spencer Davies and Alex Kennedy.

James Posey was also on that call and I asked him if he had interest in being an NBA assistant. “I want to be a head coach someday,” Posey told me.

“Hopefully things do work out with T-Lue and he gets a head coaching job that’s out there. As far as his staff is concerned, I hope that I’m able to join his staff. But looking at some of the situations that’s going on, sometimes it’s not up to the head coaches anymore. Some of the GMs are picking assistants. So hopefully if things work out and he’s able to get a head coaching job, yes; I would like to join him.”