MMA World Reacts to Chris Weidman’s Gruesome Leg Snap at UFC 261

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman sustained a graphic injury during his fight at UFC 261.

Weidman, who fought Uriah Hall during the main card of the event, threw a leg kick at the beginning of the fight only to be met by Hall’s check. Weidman’s leg smashed into Hall’s knee, snapping.

WARNING: The injury is graphic, viewer discretion is advised.

Watch the moment below:

The first fighter in @ufc history to win without a single strike thrown #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/zxyu5XhYu3 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 25, 2021

According to UFC president Dana White, Hall became the first fighter to win a UFC fight without throwing a single punch.

Interestingly, Weidman has been linked to a devastating leg break before, however he was the one who caused it. When “The All-American” rematched Anderson Silva in 2013, he checked “The Spider’s ” leg kick, causing Anderson’s leg to break.

MMA Community Reacts to Weidman’s Gruesome Leg Snap

Members of the MMA world reacted to Weidman’s injury.

UFC superstar Nate Diaz wrote, “That’s f***** up.”

That’s fucked up — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 25, 2021

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wrote, “This is horrible. Unfortunate for Chris I hope he recover fast.”

This is horrible 😢

Unfortunate for Chris I hope he recover fast.#ufc261 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 25, 2021

Top-ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis wrote, “I will never throw a leg kick again.”

I will never throw a leg kick again @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021

UFC star Mike Perry wrote, “What goes around comes around in the @ufc.”

What goes around comes around in the @ufc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 25, 2021

No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa wrote, “The man that broke Anderson Silva’s leg by checking a kick just broke his own leg by throwing a kick and getting it checked. Virtually exact same situation but reversed roles. This is MMA. Prayers out to The All-American. #UFC261.”

The man that broke Anderson Silva’s leg by checking a kick just broke his own leg by throwing a kick and getting it checked. Virtually exact same situation but reversed roles. This is MMA. Prayers out to The All-American. #UFC261 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 25, 2021

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani wrote, “Holy. Weidman just kicked Uriah Hall SECONDS into their fight and his leg snapped. The exact same thing that happened to Anderson Silva against Weidman. This is absolutely horrific.”

Holy. Weidman just kicked Uriah Hall SECONDS into their fight and his leg snapped. The exact same thing that happened to Anderson Silva against Weidman. This is absolutely horrific. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2021

He continued, “Feel sick to my stomach. No one deserves this. This is a cruel, cruel sport.”

Feel sick to my stomach. No one deserves this. This is a cruel, cruel sport. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2021

Morning Kombat’s Luke Thomas wrote, “OH MY GOD. Chris Weidman suffered the same injury Anderson Silva has in breaking his shin bone.”

OH MY GOD Chris Weidman suffered the same injury Anderson Silva has in breaking his shin bone. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 25, 2021

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto wrote, “OMG THERE IS NO WAY THAT JUST HAPPENED.”

“THERE IS NO FREAKING WAY THAT JUST HAPPENED,” he continued. “stop it. that happened. to weidman, of all people. of alllllllll people. i can not believe it.”

stop it. that happened. to weidman, of all people. of alllllllll people. i can not believeit. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 25, 2021

Weidman Has Fallen On Tough Times Since Losing His Belt in 2015

The All-American defended his middleweight strap three times before losing it to Luke Rockhold in 2015. Since then, he’s gone 2-5 in his last seven fights. Including his loss to Rockhold, Weidman has lost by either KO or TKO six times since 2015.

It’s unclear how long Weidman’s path to recovery will be and at 36 years old, the gruesome leg snap may have derailed his title aspirations for good.

On the other hand, Hall extended his win streak to four. He is currently ranked No. 9 in the 185-pound division and he will likely earn a shot at someone within the top 10 next.

