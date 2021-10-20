UFC 267 Is Stacked With High-Stakes & Fun Fights [LOOK]

In just over a week, the UFC will return to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and they’re bringing with them a stacked fight card with high stakes.

UFC 267 is set to take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021, and it will stream for free for ESPN+ subscribers. The main card is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, with the preliminary matches getting underway at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET.

Fans will enjoy a six-fight main card that features two title fights, as well as the return of several rapidly rising stars. See the full fight card below:

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Glover Teixeira, Light Heavyweight Championship

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen, Interim Bantamweight Championship

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker, Lightweight

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura, Heavyweight

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Welterweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir, Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba, Women’s Strawweight

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov, Featherweight

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov, Middleweight

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov, Light Heavyweight

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy, Featherweight

Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski, Middleweight

Damir Ismagulov vs. Magomed Mustafaev, Lightweight

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento, Flyweight

Blachowicz Is Set for His Second Title Defense, Teixeira Hopes to Finally Capture UFC Gold

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will look to continue his assault on the 205-pound division when he takes on No. 1-ranked contender Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267.

This will be the “Polish Power’s” second title defense. His first came in March 2021 when he halted Israel Adesanya’s campaign to become a two-division champion. On the other end, Teixeira will attempt for the second time to obtain UFC gold.

He fell short in 2014 when lost via unanimous decision to then-champ Jon Jones.

Teixeira has built himself an impressive win streak, winning his last five fights in a row by defeating the likes of Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith.

Yan & Sandhagen Will Compete for the Interim Strap While Aljamain Sterling Is Shelved

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is still recovering from his neck surgery, so he was forced off of UFC 267 and out of his rematch with Petr Yan. “The Funkmaster” won the title from Yan earlier in 2021 after the Russian hit him with an illegal knee.

Cory Sandhagen will step in for Sterling and fight Yan for the interim bantamweight champion. “The Sandman” has received a rare chance, competing for a UFC title coming off a loss. He competed against ex-UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in July 2021 and lost a razor-close split decision.

Before that, Sandhagen landed devastating finishing blows on former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes.

UFC 267 Features Return of Chimaev, Important Fight Between Hooker & Makhachev

Khamzat Chimaev will finally make his return to the Octagon when he takes on No. 11-ranked welterweight Li Jingliang during the main card. Scoring three quick victories in 2020, “Borz” was on a rocket ship heading to superstardom, however a bout with COVID-19 left the fighter with lasting effects and took him out of competition until now.

An important top-10 clash in the lightweight division will also go down on the main card as No. 5-ranked Islam Makhachev will meet No. 6 Dan Hooker. The fight will propel the winner higher on the pecking order, putting them possibly one fight away from a title shot.

