Backup for UFC 280 Expects To Step In if Title Fight Is at Risk Again

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wants to step in if the upcoming title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is at risk.

Lightweight top contender Oliveira is set to take on Makhachev in the headlining bout of UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the bout on an 11-fight win streak looking to reclaim the title he lost on the scales in his last outing against Justin Gaethje in May at UFC 274. Oliveira came in at 155.5 pounds and missed the championship weight limit by just half a pound.

Volkanovski had been rallying to get a shot at ‘champ-champ’ status. On Oct. 10, the reigning pound-for-pound king confirmed he was the official back up for the main event fight.

“We’re locked in as a backup fighter,” Volkanovski said via MMA Junkie. “I’ve been calling it, I said I wanted it, just had to make sure the hand was all good, so we’re all good. We’re locked in, and we got the clearance to fight.

“The UFC is on board, everyone is on board, so I’ll be at UFC 280 to make weight, and yeah, looking forward to it. We’ll see what happens. If someone doesn’t make it, I’m there to save the day. If not, at least I’m locked in as the next guy to fight for that lightweight title, and that’s that.”

Volkanovski Expects To Step In if a Fighter Comes Overweight

Given the recent weight miss by Oliveira and Makhachev’s past struggles with making weight, Volkanovski was asked about the possibility if one of them did not make the limit in an appearance on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani.

Although there’s no confirmation yet, ‘The Great’ expects he would fill in to keep the main event a title fight.

“If someone misses weight, I’m going to be in,” he said (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “What’s the point of doing that if that person that missed weight wins, and then the belt is still vacant. I don’t know. I don’t if it’s in the contract or what, I’m just focused on training, and I’m busting my ass. But I think it’s pretty clear that if someone misses weight, that opportunity is taken away from them.”

Volkanovski Responded to Beneil Dariush About Being the Back-Up

Beneil Dariush, the sixth-ranked 155-pound contender, had previously claimed he was the back up for the title fight. He argued his booking on the main card against Mateusz Gamrot was put together in case the matchup fell apart. Dariush was puzzled by Volkanovski’s announcement and questioned if he got played.

Volkanovski issued a decisive response to Dariush, confirming he would be the next choice.

“If he’s watching, I’m not playing any games,” Volkanovski said. “Maybe they did tell you you could be very early, whether this was a couple of months ago, whether his manager had that conversation saying that you will be, and he just assumed he was and hasn’t looked into it since, I don’t know. But my corners are being flown up. I’m getting paid for this, all that type of stuff. It’s locked in. I’m not playing any games.”