Alexander Volkanovski Saying He’s the UFC 280 Replacement Fighter Causes Concern

Reigning UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski recently said he’s the replacement fighter for UFC 280’s lightweight championship fight, which has Beneil Dariush confused.

Volkanovski, who is fresh off his fourth consecutive 145-pound title defense, shared a video on YouTube of himself stating that he is the man who will step in if either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev doesn’t make it to the fight on October 22 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“We’re locked in as a back-up fighter,” Volkanovski said. “I’ve been calling for it. I’ve said I’ve wanted it. Just had to make sure the hand was all good. So, we’re all good. We’re locked in. We’ve got clearance to fight.

“The UFC’s on board. Everyone’s on board. So, I’ll be at UFC 280 to make weight and I’m looking forward to it. Let’s see what happens. If someone doesn’t make it, I’m there to save the day. If not, at least I’m locked in as the next guy to fight for that lightweight title. And that’s that.”

At the time of this writing, the promotion has yet to announce “The Great” as the official replacement.

Dariush Said He’s ‘Confused’ By Volkanovski’s Claim

According to Dariush, who is ranked No. 6 in the 155-pound division and is set to fight Mateusz Gamrot on the same night, he was told by the UFC that he was the back-up fighter.

The American recently said to MMA on SiriusXM that he was “confused” by the whole situation.

“Honestly, I’m confused,” Dariush said (h/t MMA Junkie). “I don’t know if he’s playing games or the UFC is playing games, because I was told I’m the fill-in.

“That’s the whole point of having another lightweight fight on that card, just in case something goes wrong, so I don’t understand what’s going on here. I’m trying to get to the bottom of it, but ultimately I have one goal and that’s Gamrot. But I really thought I was the fill-in, that’s what I was told.”

Dariush Hopes to Earn a Title Shot at UFC 280

Both Oliveira and Makhachev will likely do everything in their power to make it to fight night, so the talk of Volkanovski and Dariush’s replacement fighter claims will likely be rendered irrelevant.

And as Dariush said, his “one goal” is to beat Gamrot. Dariush is currently riding a seven-fight win streak, which includes wins over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Carlos Diego Ferreira and Drakkar Klose.

Dariush hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision win over Ferguson in May 2021 as he suffered a leg injury earlier this year which sidelined him. Back and highly motivated, Dariush will look to end Gamrot’s four-fight win streak. And, with a win, he has eyes on a title shot.

“After I beat Gamrot, I don’t think there’s anyone who could step in front of me,” Dariush told Helen Yee in a recent interview (h/t MMA Junkie).

All in all, Dariush boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-4-1, which includes five wins via KO/TKO, eight by submission and eight by decision.