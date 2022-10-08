UFC 280 Headliner Sounds Alarm on Rival’s Risky Move 2 Weeks From Title Fight

UFC star Islam Makhachev has raised the alarm bells on Charles Oliveira potentially risking their upcoming bout at UFC 280.

Makhachev will take on the uncrowned champion in the headlining fight of the card for the vacant lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the contest on a 10-fight win streak as the betting favorite. Oliveira is coming off a thrilling win over former interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in May at UFC 274 and will be looking to reclaim the gold he lost after missing weight by half a pound.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup, Makhachev is getting concerned that ‘do Bronx’ may not show up. He took to his Twitter to share his disapproval of the fact that Oliveira and his team were not in the host city yet with just two weeks left for the fight, writing, “2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ?”

2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/pyOBMo9D4O — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 8, 2022

It is not the first time Makhachev or his team have voiced issues about Oliveira not showing up for the title fight. In a Sep. 15 tweet, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stated Oliveira would not make it to the bout. According to the unbeaten Dagestani, Oliveira would eventually get replaced by top-ranked contender Beneil Dariush, who serves as the backup for the main event in case one contestant falls out and will be taking on Mateusz Gamrot on the main card.

“I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush,” wrote Khabib. “Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280.”

I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 16, 2022

Khabib Predicts Makhachev Will Finish Oliveira

Oliveira had fired back at Makhachev and his team, labeling them ‘arrogant’ for their perceived lack of regard for the Brazilian’s skills. As a friend and mentor of Makhachev, ‘The Eagle’ believes his protege will snap Oliveira’s impressive 11 fight win streak with a decisive finish.

“Tell me in what interview did he refer to him with arrogance? He always referred to him as a champion,” Khabib said via Middle Easy. “If we say that we want to finish the fight early I don’t see arrogance in that. I don’t see arrogance in that at all. We have a plan. We want to finish the fight early. I think that Charles also has a plan and that he also wants to finish Islam.

“I think he also wants to hit his opponent in the face and use his kicks, knees, punches, and elbows. Right? He wants to choke his opponent out, break their bones, etc. That’s the reason we step into the Octagon right? So what is that not arrogance from his side? That he wants to beat Islam Makhachev? Am I right?”

Michael Chandler Backed Oliveira To Beat Makhachev

Former title challenger Michael Chandler, who got defeated by Oliveira in his quest for gold, backed his former opponent to hand Makhachev the second loss of his professional career. Given that Makhachev lacks experience against top five ranked competition, Chandler vocalized his surprise at the betting odds for the fight.

“Charles has the upper hand, in my opinion,” Chandler said via MMA Junkie. “I think it’s crazy that he’s an underdog, but I do think Islam has the tools to be able to win. So we’ll see what happens on Oct. 22. I’ll be watching that very intensely, and I hope to face the winner.