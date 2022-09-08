Tony Ferguson Gets Green Light for Cursed UFC Fight With ‘Fat A**’ Rival

UFC superstar Tony Ferguson has received the “green light” to coach “The Ultimate Fighter” opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On his way to an amazing 12-fight win streak, Ferguson shared a fierce rivalry with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib. The two got booked for an encounter on four different occasions but never got the chance to test their chops against one another. In one of the most cursed fights by the mixed martial arts gods, the showdown between Ferguson and Khabib seemed to always fall apart for one reason or another.

Ferguson is slated to mark his return to action in a sudden move up to face top-ranked welterweight contender Li Jingliang in the co-main event of UFC 279 on Sep. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is coming off his first-ever knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May at UFC 274.

Ahead of his upcoming matchup, Ferguson talked about the potential of finally making the highly-anticipated clash with Khabib happen. He reported that he got approved to coach a season of the hit UFC reality series opposite the legendary Dagestani and was waiting on confirmation from his opponent.

“We got the green light,” Ferguson said via MMA Mania during the UFC 279 media day. “We’re waiting on Khabib’s fat a**. We got the green light from the brass, went and talked to them, got the green light from his coach, we got the green light from his agent. The reality? We’re just waiting for Khabib’s fat ass. He’s the one that’s scared. Regardless of whether or not it’s a fight we’ll go and make it entertaining. He’ll break before the fighters. I’ve still got some material I haven’t used yet so I’m just waiting for that day.”

Ferguson Says He Will Bring Khabib Out of Retirement

“El Cucuy” believes that if there’s anyone to bring “The Eagle” back to competition, it is him. A lucrative deal to compete against Ferguson could potentially be enough for Khabib’s comeback, as per Ferguson, who argued that his rival’s father wanted the same thing.

“I am the one to get him out of retirement,” Ferguson continued. “That’s dude’s not retired. When it comes down to it, when you lose somebody you have to take some time off, do whatever you have to do, but his father had said the fight to make would be myself and Khabib. Before he passed away, he did say that and Khabib has that in his mindset.”

Dana White Tried To Bring Khabib Back

UFC president Dana White recently shared that he tried to lure Khabib back out of retirement but failed in his conquest. He seems convinced that his former champion hung up his gloves for sure and is unlikely to ever come back.

“I just reached out to him recently to see if he’s interested in something and he’s like, ‘I’m retired, brother. I’m done.’ I don’t think Khabib ever comes back,” White told The Jim Rome Show (transcribed by Milan Ordonez). “It was something different. I was trying to get him to do a grappling match. He’s like, ‘I’m done, I’m retired.’ I think that when his father passed away, that was a wrap for him. And he’s just focused on training other guys and helping them become world champions.”