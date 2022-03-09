3 Potential Opponents for UFC’s Colby Covington [LOOK]

There are three fights top-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington should consider if he want another crack at 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Usman mentioned three of the names he’d like to see Covington face off against before “Chaos” receives a third title fight.

Specifically, “The Nigerian Nightmare” wants Covington to fight Gilbert Burns, Vicente Luque and Khamzat Chimaev.

“Right now it doesn’t make sense. Go out there and sell yourself,” Usman said via BJPenn.com. “There’s a guy in the division that everyone is kinda giving all this hoopla about, so go out there. There’s a couple more fights you need to take on – you haven’t fought Gilbert Burns, you haven’t fought Vicente Luque, you haven’t fought Chimaev. So, yeah, go out there and get a couple of wins. Then, continue to sell yourself, and you can stake that claim and people won’t deny you.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC World Reacts to Colby Covington Beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272