UFC World Reacts to Colby Covington Beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

The rivalry between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal was settled on Saturday night at UFC 272 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event went all five rounds at the T-Mobile Arena and in the end, Covington won via unanimous decision. With the win, “Chaos” improved his MMA record to 17-3 while Masvidal’s dropped to 36-16.

After the bout, Covington kept his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan short, calling out Dustin Poirier for a fight.

Here are some reactions from the UFC world:

Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo tweeted: “Hate him or hate him less, Colby Covington is a gamer #UFC272.”

“Covington’s biggest asset is his gas tank,” Cejudo continued. “Just wears out his opponents over time. Wrestling like that can only be achieved at the highest levels. Unless you’re at that level of wrestling knowledge and experience, you’re not stopping his takedowns. #UFC272.”

Top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier tweeted: “Bombaclot!” Poirier is currently vacationing in Jamaica and according to Dictionary.com, “Bombaclot” is the “Jamaican slang equivalent to ‘douchebag’ or ‘motherf*****.'”

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul tweeted: “First of all Masvidal you ain’t rich.”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz tweeted: “@ColbyCovMMA vs @GamebredFighter 2 needs to happen! @UFC.”

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa tweeted: “How good Colby looks makes u know how good USMAN is #ufc272.”

CBS Sports’ and “Morning Kombat” host Luke Thomas tweeted: “Big bragging rights victory for Covington. He earned it, but I’m not sure we learned a whole lot new about him from this one.”

Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson tweeted: “Excellent win by Colby Covington. Fun fight, and I can’t wait to see both guys back inside the Octagon soon. #UFC272.”

