Twitter Reacts to Alexander Volkanovski Dominating Max Holloway at UFC 276

The UFC’s top two featherweights went to war for the third time when 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski battled Max Holloway on Saturday night.

Volkanovski and “Blessed” served as the UFC 276 co-main event in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the third meeting between the two with “The Great” entering the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena with a 2-0 record hanging over Holloway.

Well, he dominated Holloway on July 2, sweeping the judges’ scorecards 50-45 and putting a stamp on their rivalry.

Volkanovski has now successfully defended his featherweight strap four times in a row, improving his professional mixed martial arts record to 25-1. The Great has never lost in the UFC and hasn’t tasted defeat in nearly a decade.

On the other side of the coin, Holloway’s two-fight win streak was snapped and his record fell to 23-7.

After the fight, Volkanovski said he wanted to move up to the lightweight division, sharing his desire to become the promotion’s next double-champ.

Reactions Poured in After Volkanovski’s Dominant Display

Here are some of Twitter’s biggest reactions to Volkanovski’s win over Blessed:

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter tweeted: “50-45 Volkanovski. After beating a legend like Max in that fashion, I’m not sure if there’s anyone out there who can challenge him, let alone beat him.”

“Would anyone be surprised if the UFC ends up making Volkanovski vs. Islam [Makhachev] for the vacant lightweight title if they can’t come to terms with Oliveira?” Bronsteter continued.

CBS Sports’ Luke Thomas tweeted: “He didn’t stop Max or even knock him down, but there wasn’t a single close round. You couldn’t say that about the first two fights at all. What a fighter. What a performance.”

“Volkanovski says he wants to move up and get double champ status,” he continued. “I realize this creates contender bottleneck issues, but I’d love to see it.”

MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn tweeted: “Alexander Volkanovski has won 22 fights in a row. If Kamaru Usman doesn’t exist this man is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Might still be, anyway. #UFC276.”

The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis also compared Volkanovski to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, tweeting: “Which are the better wins: Holloway x3, Ortega, Korean Zombie or Covington x2, Masvidal x2, Burns and Woodley?”

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi tweeted: “Alex Volkanovski is one of the best five pound-for-pound fighters on the planet — and he’s underrated. Dude is just excellent. #UFC276.”

More Reactions to Volkanovski’s Win Were Shared on Twitter

MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura tweeted: “Josh Emmett deserves the next title shot at featherweight. I’d like to see that fight first before Volkanovski goes up for champ-champ status at 155. Mainly it’s just a timing issue, I mean, there’s not even a champ at 155. I think that’s the move. #UFC276.”

BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhy tweeted: “Alexander Volkanovski just keeps getting better and better. Another tremendous, almost flawless performance. #UFC276.”

MMA writer Matt Bungard tweeted: “Alexander Volkanovski is fast becoming one of the greatest athletes in Australian history – in any sport. Drank in all the boos, marched into the lion’s den and handled his business yet again, making one of the best ever look foolish. What a goddamn fighter #UFC276.”