Alexander Volkanovski Puts On Clinic Against ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC 273

UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski once again protected his throne inside the Octagon, defeating Chan Sung Jung on Saturday night.

Volkanovski and “The Korean Zombie” went to war during the UFC 273 main event on April 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. “The Great” put his 145-pound championship on the line for the third time, this time drawing The Korean Zombie who was 3-1 in his last four bouts going into the match.

Well, “The Great” showed why he’s the No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, according to the promotion’s official rankings. The Australian put on a clinic against Jung, dominating him on the feet for three rounds before finishing The Korean Zombie in the fourth via TKO.

With the victory, Volkanovski improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 24-1. He still remains undefeated in the UFC and he boasts wins over the likes of former featherweight champions Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

On the other end, The Korean Zombie’s record fell to 17-7.

Volkanovski Hints at Wanting the Max Holloway Trilogy Next

The Great spoke with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan inside the Octagon after the fight. Rogan told Volkanovski that he believes The Great’s performance against The Korean Zombie was his best ever in the promotion.

“Mate, I told you before this fight. All week I’ve said I’m on another level right now,” Volkanovski said. “I can’t be stopped. And I just showed you. He actually took a lot more than I wanted him to. I thought that they could have stopped it a bit earlier. I started feeling bad in there, but that’s the sport we’re in.”

Volkanovski dedicated the victory to his friends back home who are dealing with the loss of loved ones.

The Great also hinted that he’s eyeing a trilogy fight with former UFC 145-pound champion Max Holloway. The two have battled twice in the past, with Volkanovski taking both fights via decision. Holloway was supposed to fight Volkanovski for The Great’s third title defense, however an injury kept him from the opportunity and The Korean Zombie was slotted in.

“Oh mate, whoever,” Volkanovski answered Rogan, who asked him who he wanted to fight next. “Look, obviously there was a fight that was meant to be scheduled for this one. We’ll see what the UFC says.”

The Great then addressed the entire featherweight weight class.

“Everyone in my division, I’ve been saying it for a while now. Get your s*** together, earn that No. 1 spot,” Volkanovski continued. “If not, you’re going to f****** miss out. It’s that simple.”