Korean Zombie Explodes at Brian Ortega for Slapping Rapper Jay Park [LOOK]

During March 7’s UFC 248 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, top-ranked featherweight Brian “T-City” Ortega slapped Korean rapper Jay Park. Park is friends with the man known as the “Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, another top UFC featherweight.

The beef started during an episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show in February, Park translated The Korean Zombies interview.

During the interview, Jung said that Ortega ducked him, which Park translated to English. After hearing the interview, Ortega took to social media to warn Park that he would slap him if he saw the rapper in person. Fast forward to March 7, Ortega saw Park in the audience of UFC 248 and proceeded to open-hand slap him.

Jung was in the in the washroom during the altercation. But the featherweight has chimed in via a scathing Instagram post.

The Korean Zombie Calls Brian Ortega a ‘Coward’ for Slapping the Rapper

Ortega and the Korean Zombie were scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night

The Korean Zombie’s caption reads, “Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park. For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you f**king attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate. Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park. It was not a fight like real men would do.”

The post continued, “What you have done is same as a grown up to beat a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset. You are such a coward for slapping a musician not a fighter. If you f**king planned this to fight me and to use my name because people don’t remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked. I will fight you and I will knock you out and your f**king face will be bloody. Now, your f**king face stays in my mind and I will f**k you up in the cage. I hope you won’t run away from me again.”

