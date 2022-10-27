UFC Champion Says There’s ‘Opportunity’ for Conor McGregor to Get Title Fight

Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor could have the opportunity to fight for the UFC lightweight belt should Alexander Volkanovski win it, the Australian said recently.

The reigning featherweight champion spent last week in Abu Dhabi, UAE and weighed in as a backup fighter for the UFC 280 155-pound title match between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Volkanovski ultimately didn’t fill in for one of the combatants, so he went to the event last Saturday as a spectator.

However, “The Great” spent some time inside the Octagon as Makhachev called him out following his second-round submission victory over Oliveira and securing the vacant strap.

Makhachev and Volkanovski verbally agreed to fight in February during the promotion’s return to Australia. So, although the UFC hasn’t made anything official, Volkanovki will likely have the chance to become the organization’s fifth-ever simultaneous two-division king next.

Volkanovski Wants to Battle McGregor as ‘Notorious’ Is the Only Former UFC Featherweight Champion He Hasn’t Fought & Beaten

And should he win the lightweight strap, Volkanovski sees McGregor potentially receiving a title shot against him. That’s what the Australian said in a recent interview with Submission Radio.

Besides the fan appeal McGregor would bring with him, Volkanovski would love the opportunity to fight “Notorious” because he is the only former UFC featherweight champion he hasn’t beaten.

“There is maybe a little bit of history there,” Volkanovski said (h/t MMA News). “And again, right now, he knows that if I go and take that lightweight title — he knows he ain’t fighting for the featherweight title — I go and take that lightweight title, he knows there’s an opportunity there, especially ’cause I’ve touched on the fact that he was the featherweight champion, and he’s the only other featherweight champion I haven’t beaten. I’ve touched on that a few times.

“So, obviously that fight means something to me. As well as, obviously, the money that’s involved and the whole circus around it, which would be entertaining and fun… all that stuff would be great, but there’s still a deeper meaning to that fight,” The Great continued. “He knows that, ‘If this kid gets it (lightweight title), maybe we can set something up.’”

McGregor was the first fighter in UFC history to hoist two belts inside the Octagon after he earned the lightweight title as featherweight champion in 2016.

McGregor & Volkanovski Recently Had an Exchange on Twitter

Notorious took to Twitter a day after UFC 280 to rip on the potential bout between Makhachev and Volkanovski. Posting a photo of the two champions side by side, McGregor tweeted: “My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys.”

McGregor’s tweet got the attention of Volkanovski. The Australian shared a screenshot of a McGregor’s old tweet which read: “Winners focus on winning. Losers focus on winners.”

“A former wise man once said,” Volkanovski tweeted. See below:

A former wise man once said… pic.twitter.com/uxuAeib75l — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2022

“Just watching and monitoring mate,” Mcgregor responded. “That’s all. Happy for you in the spot tbh. I’ll be back. This is not over. You know.”

“Respect brother,” Volkanovski replied. “Will be happy to welcome you back.”

Volkanovski’s reply then led to McGregor sharing some advice.

“And we dance on,” Notorious tweeted. “Good. I was in your exact spot one time don’t forget. 145 coming up. Good luck. I’d say go heavier. Rugby days. Be a bowling ball. That’s how I’d do it as you. Your condition right now as i see it, I don’t know. But bowling ball style for you for best chance.”

“Aim to head butt the chest cavity,” the Irishman finished.