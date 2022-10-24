Conor McGregor Slams UFC Champion & Then Offers Advice for Big Opportunity

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor recently said he’ll return to the Octagon and fight “multiple” times before his new movie, “Road House,” releases.

“Notorious” last stepped into the cage in July 2021 as the headline act of UFC 264 opposite Dustin Poirier. It was the third meeting between the two combatants, and unfortunately for McGregor, “The Diamond” won the trilogy after Notorious broke his leg at the end of the first round.

McGregor is currently filming the “Road House” re-make alongside Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal. And according to a tweet from Notorious, he’ll compete more than once after his work on set ends, and before the movie hits theaters.

“I’m feeling crazy confident,” McGregor wrote on October 23. “Calm. Disattached from emotion. Aware of what I must do and making it happen. Visualizing. I see it all. Clear. This movie wraps, I’m back. I’ll have multiple fights completed by the time this movie even releases.”

McGregor also tweeted: “There is no one in Hollywood with the skills or the capability to do what I am doing in this movie ‘the roadhouse.’ Box office records. Awards.”

“Fighting is easier than making movies,” tweeted the first man to hold two divisional UFC championships at the same time.

According to UFC president Dana White, McGregor must remain in the United States Anti-Doping testing pool for six months consecutively before he can compete, and McGregor currently isn’t being tested.

McGregor Ripped Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski & Newly Crowned 155-Pound King Islam Makhachev

McGregor’s tweets came a day after UFC 280 concluded. Islam Makhachev earned McGregor’s old lightweight belt by besting Charles Oliveira via second-round arm-triangle choke. And during his interview with color commentator Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon, Makhachev called out reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, stating that he wanted to fight “The Great” in Australia in February as his first 155-pound title defense.

Volkanovski, who has made it clear several times that he wants a chance at becoming a double-champ, entered the cage and accepted Makhachev’s proposal.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor had something to say about the two reigning kings of his former weight classes. Sharing a side-by-side image of Makhachev and Volkanovski, Notorious tweeted: “My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys.” See below:

My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys pic.twitter.com/8AIzVyxQUl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Volkanovski Responded to McGregor & Notorious Gave Him Advice for the Lightweight Move

Volkanovski took notice of McGregor’s Twitter jab, and he responded with a former tweet from the Irishman. Writing “A former wise man once said,” Volkanovski posted a screenshot of McGregor tweeting: “Winners focus on winning. Losers focus on winners.” See below:

A former wise man once said… pic.twitter.com/uxuAeib75l — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2022

The Great’s tweet received a few response from McGregor, who tweeted: “Just watching and monitoring mate. That’s all. Happy for you in the spot tbh. I’ll be back. This is not over. You know.”

“Respect brother,” Volkanovski answered. “Will be happy to welcome you back.”

Then, McGregor decided to chime in with some advice for Volkanovski. McGregor did what Volkanovski will likely attempt to do – challenge for the lightweight belt as featherweight champion.

And according to Notorious, Volkanovski should put on weight and become a “bowling ball.”

“And we dance on,” McGregor tweeted. “Good. I was in your exact spot one time don’t forget. 145 coming up. Good luck. I’d say go heavier. Rugby days. Be a bowling ball. That’s how I’d do it as you. Your condition right now as i see it, I don’t know. But bowling ball style for you for best chance.”

“Aim to head butt the chest cavity,” Notorious finished.