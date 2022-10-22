Twitter Reacts to TJ Dillashaw Fighting With a Dislocated Shoulder at UFC 280

The championship in arguably the promotion’s deepest division was contested for on Saturday when bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling fought TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

October 22nd marked the “Funk Master’s” second title defense whereas Dillashaw vied to become the promotion’s first-ever three-time 135-pound champion. Well, as history has it, Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder at the start of the first round, leading to Sterling pounding on the former champ for most of the frame.

Dillashaw’s corner ultimately put his shoulder back in between rounds, but then it appeared like his shoulder popped out again during the second round. The referee called the fight off after Sterling landed several unanswered blows from back mount.

As victor, Sterling extended his win streak to eight and his professional mixed martial arts record improved to 22-3. And in Dillashaw’s failed attempt at recapturing gold, his record fell to 17-5.

UFC boss Dana White confirmed in an interview with Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox during fight week that the winner of October 22’s featured match between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley would compete for the 135-pound strap next.

So, with O’Malley getting the win, fans may see those two contest for the championship next.

UFC World Reacts to the Bantamweight Title Fight

Take a look at what some had to say about the UFC 280 co-main event:

“Congrats @funkmasterMMA,” former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo tweeted. “I’m next.”

Cejudo continued: “Yo @danawhite give me the next title shot! Let’s bring this title back to America.”

Yo @danawhite give me the next title shot! Let’s bring this title back to America 🇺🇸 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 22, 2022

Cejudo, who held both the bantamweight and flyweight titles, then shared a video on Twitter with a UFC belt over his shoulder, saying in the video: “Congratulations Alja-sh**stain. You continue to keep beating my leftovers. Congratulations. I took that dude out in 32 seconds. Anyhow, the baby, my puppy is right here. Let’s not forget, man. All you guys are babysitting my belt. All you sorry a** 135 pounders – there’s one king and his name is ‘Triple C.’ You’re gonna get it. Sign the contract, hoe.”

Watch the video below:

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou tweeted: “Give it up to Dillashaw for stepping in the octagon with that shoulder. But not taking anything from Aljarmin performance, he would’ve win eitherway.”

Give it up to Dillashaw for stepping in the octagon with that shoulder. But not taking anything from Aljarmin performance, he would've win eitherway. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos tweeted: “TJ is a beast, coming off a terrible knee injury and fought with one arm. #Respect #ufc280.”

TJ is a beast, coming off a terrible knee injury and fought with one arm. #Respect #ufc280 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 22, 2022

Reactions Continued to Come In

CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell tweeted: “If Dillashaw entered physically compromised, the fight should not have taken place. Nobody wins from this. #UFC280.”

BT Sports’ Chamatkar Sandhu wrote: “Aljamain Sterling absolutely murked TJ Dillashaw and gets the finish in the second round! He’s still the UFC Bantamweight Champion!”

“Aljamain Sterling stops T.J. Dillashaw in the second round via TKO from the back,” “Morning Kombat” host Luke Thomas tweeted. “Dillashaw badly injured and never had a prayer in that condition.”

He continued: “TJ Dillashaw says he probably dislocated his shoulder 20 times in camp. If that’s the case, there is a very good chance he has royally f***** it up. Surgery is a foregone conclusion, which means slow rehab. Terrible circumstances for him.”

TJ Dillashaw says he probably dislocated his shoulder 20 times in camp. If that's the case, there is a very good chance he has royally fucked it up. Surgery is a foregone conclusion, which means slow rehab. Terrible circumstances for him. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 22, 2022

Respected MMA bettor Luca Fury tweeted: “Interesting to hear the commentary say that his shoulder was popping out all week. I understand stakes are high and you don’t want to miss the opportunity, but that seems like you’re just walking into defeat. Anik saying he seemed defeated at the fighters meetings is shocking.”